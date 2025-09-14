Bills' All-Pro LB status unknown after sustaining apparent injury in win over Jets
With 35 seconds remaining in the first half of the Buffalo Bills' 30-10 win over the New York Jets, linebacker Matt Milano hit the deck.
While in pursuit of Jets quarterback Justin Fields near the Jets’ 40-yard line, Milano went down with an apparent lower-body injury and did not return for the second half. He finished the victory over New York with a couple of solo tackles, including a tackle for loss.
It was a good start for Milano, who was near the football, helping bring ball carriers down on the Jets’ first two plays from scrimmage.
Later, he helped create a forced fumble that edge rusher Joey Bosa poked free, out of the hands of New York quarterback Justin Fields. Milano was the first to contact Fields on the play before Bosa came in from behind for the punch-out.
“He was dinged up a little bit here,” said McDermott of Milano. “So we got to see where that goes. I don’t know much at all at this point.”
A potential injury for the former All-Pro linebacker is a significant concern, as the oft-injured player has missed a boatload of time over the past few seasons. A leg fracture ended his 2023 season before a torn biceps caused him to miss the team’s first 11 games of the 2024 campaign.
Milano, 31, returned to full health in time for the playoffs and made a significant impact for the Bills en route to the AFC Championship game a year ago. He picked up where he left off with a solid training camp, but now is in danger of seeing his progress thwarted by another ailment.
If Milano is to miss time, LB Dorian Williams will be inserted into the starting lineup opposite Terrel Bernard.
