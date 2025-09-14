Buffalo Bills running all over New York Jets during first-half blowout
Coming into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills' best method of attack appeared to be through the air.
The Jets allowed Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers to complete 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 1 win. And with Josh Allen’s heroics during the Bills’ comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener, it was safe to assume he would be in for another big day against New York.
But that has not been the case through one half of football in the Meadowlands.
Instead, it’s been the Bills’ running game doing the damage against the Jets’ defense, as James Cook has led the way with a monstrous first-half performance.
At the break, Cook has totaled 83 yards rushing on 10 attempts, including a 44-yard touchdown to help Buffalo increase its lead to 20-0 to begin the game. Cook also scored from one-yard out on the Bills’ first drive to get Buffalo out to a 7-0 start with 7:29 remaining in the first quarter.
Despite exiting the game briefly to what appeared to be a facial injury, Allen has also had his way with the Jets’ defense, scampering for a 40-yard gain which helped lead to Cook’s first score.
Allen missed just two plays due to what appeared to be a bloody nose to help Buffalo finish the half with 146 yards rushing on 20 attempts — an average of 7.3 yards per tote.
It's been an incredible start for the Bills that has them leading 20-3 at halftime.
