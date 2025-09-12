Bills will face lacking Jets' WR corps with key piece ruled out for Week 2
The New York Jets will be missing one of their key offensive pieces in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills — and maybe more.
New York’s No. 2 wide receiver, Josh Reynolds, has been listed as out with an ankle injury, per the team’s injury report released on Friday.
Reynolds played a significant role for the Jets in a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was on the field for 97 percent of his team’s offensive snaps and finished with a couple of catches for 18 yards receiving. Reynolds is 30 years old and is a nine-year NFL veteran.
While Reynolds is not a game-breaker by any stretch, beyond WR1 Garrett Wilson, the Jets don’t have much more to speak of at the wide receiver position.
With Reynolds sidelined, a prime candidate to replace him would be another veteran WR, Allen Lazard, who was inactive during Week 1. Lazard dealt with a shoulder injury during training camp that kept him out a few weeks, and Head Coach Aaron Glenn said after the loss to the Steelers, the team wanted to take things slowly with him entering the regular season. Lazard recorded six receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown during a Week 6 matchup against the Bills a season ago.
Elsewhere on the team’s injury report, the team’s top tight end, rookie second-round pick Mason Taylor, is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Taylor, who did not practice Wednesday, but was limited on Thursday and returned to full participation on Friday, is the team’s top receiving tight end. He played 88% of the Jets’ offensive snaps while hauling in his first career catch, which went for 20 yards in Week 1. If he cannot go on Sunday, expect Jeremy Ruckert to play a more significant role for New York.
The Jets potentially being without two of their primary targets within the passing game would aid a Bills’ secondary that was ripped into by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a week ago. There remains a question as to who will get the start for Buffalo at cornerback opposite Christian Benford. Rookie Dorian Strong filled in for an injured Tre’Davious White in Week 1, but there is still uncertainty as to who will get the start in Week 2.
Also listed with injury designations for the Jets are top nickel cornerback Michael Carter II (shoulder), kick returner/running back Kene Nwangu (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jay Tufele (illness). Carter II, who recorded four tackles while playing 66 percent of the snaps for New York in Week 1, is listed as questionable following a full practice on Friday. Nwanqu and Tufele are both out.
While there was previous concern for CB Sauce Gardner’s (groin) availability for Sunday, he does not have an injury designation entering the weekend. That could make things a bit more challenging for Bills' WR Keon Coleman, who is a candidate to be shadowed by Gardner in this game. Coleman is coming off a career-high eight receptions that went for 112 yards and a touchdown last week against Baltimore.
