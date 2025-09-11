Is Jets' All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner scared of Bills' 'crazy' Josh Allen?
If 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers can rattle the New York Jets' defense, what could be in store Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium when the reigning NFL MVP, at the height of his powers, pays a visit?
For one, Jets' two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner cringes at the thought of facing Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen.
"I don't really enjoy it," Gardner said Thursday of playing against the 6-foot-5 Allen and his running ability. "You never really enjoy playing against running cornerbacks. He's a competitor and he's the guy ... we’re very aware of that, for sure."
The Jets should be wary. Since his rookie season Allen is 9-3 against the Bills' AFC East rival.
In their last three meetings, Buffalo is 3-0 with two blowouts while Allen has thrown nine touchdowns to only one interception. In the last two season the Bills have recorded lopsided wins of 40-14 and 32-6.
Coming off last Sunday night's miraculous rally over the Baltimore Ravens in which Allen ran for two scores and threw for two more, the Bills are favored by 6.5 points. The Jets are coming off an ugly to the Pittsburgh Steelers in which their defense allowed 34 points and four touchdown passes to Rodgers.
Said Gardner of Allen's improvisational skills, "I know he’s capable of doing some crazy things. When he’s scrambling, he can throw across his body and throw the ball 50-60 yards or further."
