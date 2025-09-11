Bills Central

Is Jets' All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner scared of Bills' 'crazy' Josh Allen?

Ahead of Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium, the Jets' Sauce Gardner admits he doesn't enjoy playing against Bills' quarterback Josh Allen

Richie Whitt

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets pass protection against the New York Jets in 2024.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets pass protection against the New York Jets in 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

If 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers can rattle the New York Jets' defense, what could be in store Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium when the reigning NFL MVP, at the height of his powers, pays a visit?

For one, Jets' two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner cringes at the thought of facing Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen.

MORE: Bills' lame-duck stadium gets surprising ranking among NFL venues

"I don't really enjoy it," Gardner said Thursday of playing against the 6-foot-5 Allen and his running ability. "You never really enjoy playing against running cornerbacks. He's a competitor and he's the guy ... we’re very aware of that, for sure."

Sauce Gardner (1)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) rushes for yards against New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets should be wary. Since his rookie season Allen is 9-3 against the Bills' AFC East rival.

In their last three meetings, Buffalo is 3-0 with two blowouts while Allen has thrown nine touchdowns to only one interception. In the last two season the Bills have recorded lopsided wins of 40-14 and 32-6.

MORE: Josh Allen has perfect response for Sean McDermott's 'hard' mid-week Bills' practice

Coming off last Sunday night's miraculous rally over the Baltimore Ravens in which Allen ran for two scores and threw for two more, the Bills are favored by 6.5 points. The Jets are coming off an ugly to the Pittsburgh Steelers in which their defense allowed 34 points and four touchdown passes to Rodgers.

Said Gardner of Allen's improvisational skills, "I know he’s capable of doing some crazy things. When he’s scrambling, he can throw across his body and throw the ball 50-60 yards or further."

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs from Jets defenders including cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in 2023
Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs from Jets defenders including cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in 2023 / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.