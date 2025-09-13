Bills Central

Jets' defensive lineman refers to Bills' Josh Allen as 'tall glass of water'

Former Buffalo Bills' draft choice Harrison Phillips chose an odd example when talking about Josh Allen.

Richie Whitt

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Tre'Davious White and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips react to a TD in 2019
Bills quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Tre'Davious White and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips react to a TD in 2019 / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets Sunday in MetLife Stadium, Josh Allen will see a familiar face. But hopefully not too up-close.

On August 20, the Jets, seeking a run-stuffing, lane-clogging defensive tackle, traded a sixth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for Harrison Phillips. Yes, the same Harrison Phillips drafted by the Bills in the class of 2018.

MORE: Bills' defensive tackles, sans Ed Oliver, ready for Jets' run-heavy attack in Week 2

Having played four seasons with Allen in Buffalo, Phillips is all too familiar with the MVP's assortment of talents. And like cornerback teammate Sauce Gardner, he admits to not being thrilled about having to try to stop Allen on Sunday.

"As a defensive lineman, I prefer having someone who can’t move that fast,” Phillips said to reporters this week. "Josh holds about every rushing record I think that there is because of his ability, and just adds a whole other layer to it."

MORE: NBA champion-turned-pundit shades Josh Allen ahead of Bills' Week 2 matchup

While Allen was authoring that epic comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week, new head coach Aaron Glenn's Jets defense was allowing four touchdown passes and 34 points to 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While doing his best to stop Allen, Phillips quietly admits to also rooting for his former Bills' teammate.

“I always kind of cheer for his success, but I hope he doesn’t have that much success against us,” Phillips said. “He’s an MVP in this league and completely turned the organization around and put them in the conglomerate that they are. So, we definitely have a tall glass of water in front of us."

Jet quarterback Sam Darnold is tackled by Bills Harrison Phillips.
Jet quarterback Sam Darnold is tackled by Bills Harrison Phillips. / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.