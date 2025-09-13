Jets' defensive lineman refers to Bills' Josh Allen as 'tall glass of water'
When the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets Sunday in MetLife Stadium, Josh Allen will see a familiar face. But hopefully not too up-close.
On August 20, the Jets, seeking a run-stuffing, lane-clogging defensive tackle, traded a sixth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for Harrison Phillips. Yes, the same Harrison Phillips drafted by the Bills in the class of 2018.
Having played four seasons with Allen in Buffalo, Phillips is all too familiar with the MVP's assortment of talents. And like cornerback teammate Sauce Gardner, he admits to not being thrilled about having to try to stop Allen on Sunday.
"As a defensive lineman, I prefer having someone who can’t move that fast,” Phillips said to reporters this week. "Josh holds about every rushing record I think that there is because of his ability, and just adds a whole other layer to it."
While Allen was authoring that epic comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week, new head coach Aaron Glenn's Jets defense was allowing four touchdown passes and 34 points to 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While doing his best to stop Allen, Phillips quietly admits to also rooting for his former Bills' teammate.
“I always kind of cheer for his success, but I hope he doesn’t have that much success against us,” Phillips said. “He’s an MVP in this league and completely turned the organization around and put them in the conglomerate that they are. So, we definitely have a tall glass of water in front of us."
