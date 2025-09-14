SI's NFL prediction panel: Low upset risk for Bills in Week 2 road test vs. Jets
The Buffalo Bills lost the road leg of the season series in 2022 and 2023.
In 2024, they won a squeaker by three points.
Yet when the Bills visit the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 14, the Sports Illustrated weekly prediction panel strongly suggests an upset is not in the cards. All six experts selected the Bills to win in East Rutherford.
There was a lot of agreement on this week's picks from the six-member SI panel, which was unanimous on eight of the 16 games, including the Bills' road test.
While SI's picks are straight up, Buffalo enters as a 6.5-point betting favorite over the Jets following close Week 1 outcomes for both teams.
While the Bills come in off a one-point win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Jets suffered a two-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener. Surprisingly, New York's offense looked more than competent by scoring 32 points in Week 1.
It'll be the first-ever meeting between these Bills and the new Jets' regime led by first-time head coach Aaron Glenn.
"This is going to be a challenge for us, we all know that. Really good team, good personnel, damn good quarterback, but our guys are excited for this challenge," said Glenn.
Buffalo faced Glenn in 2024 when he was the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator, posting a 48-42 road win. Quarterback Josh Allen accounted for 430 yards of total offense and four touchdowns against Detroit's defense.
The Bills and the Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in East Rutherford on CBS.
MMQB Week 2 Game Picks (Bills at Jets)
Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
