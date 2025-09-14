Bills vs Jets, NFL Week 2: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Week 2 is here as the Buffalo Bills hit the road for the first time during the 2025 season. After a win at home over the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo will visit the New York Jets.
New York heads into the weekend 0-1, following a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're looking for their first win under rookie head coach Aaron Glenn, which will be a tough task against this Buffalo team.
Last week, Buffalo was featured in prime time, but this week, they'll be in the early window. That said, here's a look at all the information needed to catch the action.
Bills vs. Jets NFL Week 2: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 14
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Location: East Rutherford, NJ
Venue: MetLife Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Betting Odds: Buffalo -6.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Bills vs. Jets Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
Watch Bills vs. Jets on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
The Paramount + app is available for this weekend, since the game is featured on CBS. You can watch local and featured national games live on the go.
If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download either app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
