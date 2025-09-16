Analyst believes Bills couldn't have been better vs. Jets
The Buffalo Bills are 2-0 to start the season and are starting division play off right with a 30-10 victory against the New York Jets.
While it is early in the season, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin believes the Bills are playing perfect football, giving them an "A+" for their Week 2 efforts.
"Josh Allen threw for just 148 yards, but the Bills offense rolled -- er, ran -- all over Aaron Glenn's defense," Benjamin wrote.
"Allen got loose with 59 yards via scrambles, while James Cook led the way with a cool 132 yards and two scores, including a 44-yard juke special that all but sealed the game before halftime. Everyone had Buffalo tabbed as the class of the AFC East, and this effortless rout confirmed as much. It was no contest at all.
It's not a surprise to see the Bills in this position. They came into the season as one of the best teams, but have they peaked too soon?
A Week 2 win over the lowly Jets was anticipated, but do they have room for improvement? Josh Allen may not have produced gaudy numbers, but he didn't need to in order for the Bills to win.
Allen's lack of superhuman abilities in the win against the Jets is a sign that the Bills around him are getting better. Allen doesn't need to will this team to win every week like he did against the Baltimore Ravens.
Sometimes, Allen will need to go into MVP mode and that's ok, it's why he is there. However, it's good to know that the rest of the team can play at a Super Bowl contender level even when Allen is playing like a mere mortal.
