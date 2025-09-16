Bills' head coach turning Josh Allen's bloody nose into comic relief
Now that the tense moment is only a memory, Sean McDermott has jokes about it.
Bills Mafia held its collective breath last Sunday as Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen came up from a tackle by a New York Jets' defender with blood gushing out of his nose. Allen's face collided with the right knee of offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, and clearly got the worst of the contact.
Backup Mitch Trubisky took two snaps before Allen returned with two pieces of gauze stuffed in his left nostril. The Bills won, 30-10, and Allen seems no worse for wear. In hindsight, Allen's bloody nose is now a sigh-of-relief punchline as the Bills prepare for Thursday night's home game against the lowly Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.
On Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked about Allen’s nose. He punctuated his relief with some rare comedy.
"Yeah his nose didn’t get any bigger, I don’t think," McDermott joked. "I think it’s always looked good to me, I think it still looks good, so I think we should be in a good spot.”
McDermott was then asked if Allen's nose had been broken during the tackle. Shrugged McDermott, "
Yeah I don’t have any confirmation on that, no. It was just gushing blood, so …”
Said Allen of the incident: "I don’t know what hit me. It was a knee, it was a hand, it was somebody. It just kind of came down right on the bridge of my nose and just started leaking (blood).”
We'll let the quarterback's Hollywood wife Hailee Steinfeld make the final ruling on the appearance of her husband's nose, but McDermott has no complaints.
