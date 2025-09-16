Bills' defense gets national praise for bounce-back domination of Jets
So far, so ... great.
We're only two weeks into the NFL season but at this point Bills Mafia couldn't have scripted a better start. The Buffalo Bills are 2-0 with Josh Allen playing like the MVP, James Cook back to his productive self and new acquisition Joey Bosa strengthening the defense.
Even a negative (injury to kicker to Tyler Bass) has generated a positive (Godsend Matt Prater).
Even better, the nemesis Kansas City Chiefs look mortal at 0-2 and the rest of the AFC looks pathetic. While the Bills are perfect, the rest of the division is 1-5 with the only win coming from the New England Patriots over the Miami Dolphins.
The vibes should continue trending in the right direction in Week 3 as the Bills are gigantic favorites over the 0-2 Dolphins Thursday night at Highmark Stadium.
In its weekly "Good, Bad and Ugly" wrap-up, Sports Illustrated is giving props to the Bills' defensive bounce-back in last Sunday's 30-10 trouncing of the Jets.
Writes SI of Bobby Babich's unit:
"Good: Facing the Jets at MetLife Stadium, the Bills showed that (Week 1) might not be indicative of who they are. Buffalo stifled New York in every facet, giving up only 54 net passing yards while notching four sacks. On the ground, the Jets got 49 yards from Justin Fields but saw Breece Hall carry 10 times for only 29 yards. While the Jets aren’t going to be a prolific offense, holding a team to 100 total yards at the midway point of the fourth quarter is a statement."
