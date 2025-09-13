Bills' second-round rookie will get what he's 'waiting on' in Week 2 vs. Jets
The Buffalo Bills liked defensive tackle TJ Sanders enough to trade up to the No. 41 overall spot in the 2025 NFL Draft and select the South Carolina product.
While the initial plan may have been to season the rookie by working him into the DT rotation, Sanders finds himself as a potential Week 2 starter due to veteran Ed Oliver's ankle injury.
Oliver has already been declared out for Sunday, leaving Sanders as one of only three available defensive tackles on the Bills' active 53-man roster. Although Buffalo will presumably elevate Zion Logue from the practice squad prior to the September 14 road game against the New York Jets, Sanders will undoubtedly see his fair share of reps against quarterback Justin Fields and Co.
"Waiting on my opportunity. Knowing that when my number's called, I'm gonna be out there, ready. I feel like I had a great week of practice to prepare for the Jets," said Sanders after Friday's practice in Orchard Park.
The 22-year-old Sanders got his feet wet in the 41-40 season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens, logging 16 defensive snaps. He was not credited with a tackle and seemed slightly overwhelmed at times, but it's hard to expect much more from a rookie making his debut against quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.
"Just his understanding of the game and how things are done around here. I think last week he had some learning moments as much as we all did," said 33-year-old veteran DT DaQuan Jones. "He [Sanders] really attacked this week, and kind of focused on what he needed to focus on. Take the steps to kind of correct that and get better, and I think he's done that."
Sanders, who spent four years at South Carolina prior to landing on the NFL scene, expressed the need for reps as he tries to establish himself.
"Extremely important. In this league, football in genenral, the first thing I learned when I got into the game is that a lot of things come with reps and experience," said Sanders.
As for his debut performance, Sanders has a strategy for improvement.
"Just being more consistent. Things like my charge or the way I'm getting off the ball - just keeping those the same because whenever I get away from it, I look bad. Whenever I'm playing faster , I look good. That's the main thing I took from it [Week 1 game film]," said Sanders.
