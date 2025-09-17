Another Matt Milano absence makes Bills call on insurance policy again
In a perfect world, Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich would have a linebacker with Matt Milano's tackling and Dorian Williams' speed. In the real world, however, splitting their talents into two bodies is working out pretty well.
Like he did early last season when Milano was out recovering from a torn biceps injury, Williams is ready to step in as the starter Thursday night when the Bills host the lowly Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Milano, who suffered a chest injury early in last week's blowout win over the New York Jets, didn't play in that game's second half and has been ruled out ahead of Thursday in a short week.
Williams, the third-round draft choice in 2023, filled in admirably in 2024 in making 11 starts. His value is key to the Bills due to Milano's string of injuries, which have allowed him to play in only 11 regular-season games over the last two seasons.
Pressed into duty last week, Williams has already played 47 snaps in Buffalo's first two games and recorded six tackles and a quarterback pressure.
Said Williams this week, "You have to prepare the same every week."
He's not Milano. But what he lacks in tenacity and technique he makes up for with his athleticism. Losing a leader like Milano would be a killer to a lot of NFL defense, but Williams gives the Bills peace of mind as a temporary insurance policy.
