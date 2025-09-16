Buffalo Bills favored by massive point spread against Miami Dolphins in Week 3
After being favored by nearly a touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 2, the Buffalo Bills are once again expected to ease past another divisional matchup in Week 3.
Buffalo opened as a massive 12.5-point favorite over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, but that number is down a point at 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
While falling a point over the course of just a few days, the point spread remains massive and is the widest between Buffalo and Miami since the 2023 season, when the Bills failed to cover a 14-point spread in a 21-14 Week 18 win, per StatMuse.
The Bills are 9-7-1 against the spread vs. the Dolphins since Sean McDermott took over as Bills head coach in 2017 and 3-4 ATS vs. Miami since the start of the 2022 campaign. Last season, the Bills covered a 2.5-point spread in a Week 2 matchup, but came up short after being favored by 6 points in Week 9.
It’s interesting to consider the reason for the slight spread shift as we inch closer to game day, but perhaps injuries were a consideration for bookmakers.
Both teams are dealing with multiple ailing players, but Buffalo’s are perhaps a bit more significant.
Former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano (pec) appears unlikely to play, while starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) is also expected to be out for the second straight week. Miami was still without starting cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) as of Monday, when he missed practice per the team’s injury report.
