Bills’ offense set to face hampered Dolphins’ defense in Week 3
The Buffalo Bills' Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins already looked promising. But some of the Dolphins' injuries must also have the Bills' morale high entering this Thursday Night Football matchup.
Several defensive players in Miami were listed on the team's Monday injury report. The secondary was the glaring group there, though, as both Storm Duck and Ifeatu Melifonwu did not practice with respective ankle and calf injuries. And while they could still make their way into the lineup, it is not encouraging knowing that the Dolphins will be visiting the Bills on Thursday as opposed to the typical Sunday slate.
These injuries have to make Buffalo feel great knowing it could see backups from a defense that is struggling mightily. Miami's 33 points per game allowed is second-worst in the NFL and have allowed a quarterback rating of 126.1 through two games (second-most in the league). The Dolphins currently have the 24th ranked pass defense overall, allowing 236.5 yards per game.
The Bills also have to feel good knowing they have the reigning league MVP under center playing against that maligned defense. Josh Allen had a lighter day in the Week 2 win against the Jets, but he reminded the world how dynamic he still is with his incredible Week 1 performance against the Ravens.
Additionally, Allen has dominated Miami throughout his career. The 2024 NFL MVP has posted a 37-to-eight touchdown-to-interception ratio in 14 regular season games against the Dolphins, and he has a 13-2 record all-time against Miami, including the playoffs.
Buffalo is also on a six-game winning streak against the Dolphins, with the Bills last loss to Miami coming in September of 2022.
We'll have to monitor if the Dolphins' defense can get some of its injured pieces back come Thursday night. But even if they are in the lineup, Allen and the Buffalo offense have to be licking their chops seeing Miami on the slate.
