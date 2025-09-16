Bills Central

Thursday Night Football availability looks murky for two Bills' defensive starters

The Buffalo Bills' Week 3 injury report is comprised of six defensive players, including two starters who were non-participants on Monday

Ralph Ventre

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele (77) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium
The shortened week doesn't help the matter, but even if the Buffalo Bills had a full six days prior to their next game, it would still be a reach to expect two injured defensive veterans to dress for Thursday Night Football.

With a September 18 home date against the Miami Dolphins looming, Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano were unavailable for Monday's practice in Orchard Park. Of the six players on the official injury report, all of whom play on the defensive side, Oliver and Milano were the lone two non-participants.

Reporters noticed Oliver continuing to use a walking boot while at the team facility on Monday.

While Oliver appears to have an ankle sprain that will likely cost him a few games, the severity of Milano's injury is not yet known. The former All-Pro linebacker, who has looked fantastic throughout the summer and into September, left the September 14 road win over the New York Jets after the first half.

The 31-year-old Milano is officially listed with a pectoral injury following 23 snaps in Week 2. He was shot out of a cannon to start the day, making the game's first two tackles from scrimmage and pushing New York into a 3rd-and-11 on the opening possession.

The problem arose late in the second quarter on a Justin Fields QB scramble play. Covering a receiver downfield, Milano left his man to pursue Fields in the open field and slipped to the turf. It seems as if the linebacker injured the pec when hitting the ground.

Initially spotted by The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia, Milano appeared to wear a shoulder harness while remaining in uniform on the sideline to start the second half in the Meadowlands.

Matt Milano tackle
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) and Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackle New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott didn't offer much of an update on Milano while addressing the media on Monday afternoon, saying he didn't know whether or not it was a long-term deal.

Starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and veteran backup linebacker Shaq Thompson were both limited at practice after missing Sunday's game. The former is dealing with a quad issue while the latter is hampered by a hamstring.

Swiss Army knife Cam Lewis, who started in place of Johnson, banged up his shoulder in the game and was limited as a result. Rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock was listed as a full participant.

The Bills held a walk-through practice on Monday, meaning all participation is only an estimation.

Matt Milano, Taron Johnson
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) picks up a loose ball that came out during a fumble and starts running towards the end zone with teammate Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 3)

MONDAY
DB Jordan Hancock (shoulder) — Full

NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited

DB Cam Lewis (shoulder) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring / hand) — Limited

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP

