Buffalo Bills' Highest & Lowest Graded Players in Week 3

It was a sloppy win, but they count the same in the standings.

Despite turning the ball over five times in Week 3, the Buffalo Bills somehow improved to 3-0 on the season, while dropping the Los Angeles Chargers to 0-3. A lot had to go right for the Bills to pull off the victory, but there was just as much that went wrong, making it more difficult than it needed to be.

Here's a look at which players helped in Week 3, with the top-five graded players according to PFF. We'll also see which players contributed to the mistakes with a look at the five lowest grades.

Buffalo Bills' Top 5 graded players in Week 3

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns an interception for 41 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davison Igbinosun, CB - 91.1

CJ Gardner-Johnson, S - 90.3

DJ Moore, WR - 83.6

DeWayne Carter, DT - 81.6

Spencer Brown & Dion Dawkins, OT - 79.0

Rookie Davison Igbinosun had his best game of the year, recording six tackles and a pass deflection, allowhing him to take the top spot with a 91.1 overall. Safety CJ Garnder-Johnson wasn't far behind with a 90.3. He had the play of the game on defense, picking off Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter. He had two pass deflections as well and could have had a second pick if not for a penalty that wiped out the play. DeWayne Carter was the third defender in the top five, earning an 81.6 with another strong showing against the run.

On offense, DJ Moore shook off a shoulder surgery to lead the way with an 83.6. He had 67 yards on six receptions. The fifth spot was a tie between offensive tackles Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins, who each earned a 79.0.

Buffalo Bills' Bottom 5 graded players in Week 1

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard makes a tackle on Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB - 28.5

Dawson Knox, TE - 36.4

TJ Parker, OLB - 38.1

Alec Anderson, G - 39.0

Terrel Bernard, LB - 39.5

Inside linebacker continues to be an issue with Kaleb Elarms-Orr as the lowest graded player with a 28.5 and Terrel Bernard the fifth lowest at 39.5. Dorian Williams played well with a 65.7, but they need more from the position overall. Rookie T.J. Parker was third with a 38.1, as he's still trying to find his footing.

Offensively, Dawson Knox had a 36.4 which was the second lowest of the game for Buffalo. He had just one catch for five yards, but was especially low in his run-block rating (38.9). Alec Anderson, who was flagged twice for holdin, was the fourth lowest at 39.0. He has had some issues adjusting to the starting role, and it showed during this game.

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