Five Winners, Four Losers from Bills' Grueling Week 3 Win vs. Chargers

Ugly wins still count the same, which is a good thing for the Buffalo Bills.

They were out of sorts all day on Sunday, spending much of the game trailing the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a day full of turnovers and penalties, but in the end, they found a way to get the 24-16 win and improve to 3-0.

They will turn their attention to the New England Patriots, who will visit Highmark Stadium next week. Before we move onto that one, let's take a look at who stood out as winners and losers in the win over Los Angeles.

Winner: Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman celebrates a first down against the Detroit Lions. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now that Keon Coleman is no longer expected to be the team's WR1, he's beginning to find his groove. He had six receptions for 63 yards against the Lions, helping to fill the void left by DJ Moore's injury.

This week, he hauled in a deep pass for 37 yards near the end of the first half, giving Buffalo the ball at the one-yard line. Josh Allen ran in a touchdown on the next play, tying it up at 10. If Coleman doesn't make that play, Buffalo likely has to settle for a field goal and would go into the half down 10-6.

To cap things off, Coleman was the one who recovered the Chargers' onside kick attempt at the end of the game, ensuring there would be no last-secon comeback.

Winner: Greg Rousseau, OLB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was hard to find a defender who took more heat last year than Greg Rousseau, who wasn't living up to his $80 million contract. Apparently, all he needed was a different scheme because he's been a menace under Jim Leonhard.

Rousseau had a league-leading four sacks through the first two weeks and added another late in the second quarter against Los Angeles, forcing a punt and giving his offense the ball back right after they scored their first points of the game.

The sixth-year defender added a second during a crucial fourth quarter drive, giving him two in each of the first three games this season and six on the year.

Loser: Alec Anderson, LG

Buffalo Bills G Alec Anderson lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen converted a fourth-and-inches on a quarterback sneak, giving the Bills some momentum. They seemed ready to start moving it on the ground after that, with Cook running it for five yards on the following snap. That play didn't count, unfortunately, since Alec Anderson was guilty of a hold.

Buffalo had to move back 10 yards, making it first-and-20. Feeling as though they needed to push the ball downfield, the Bills dialed up a pass and Allen was picked off by Genesis Smith, allowing L.A. to go up 10-0. Anderson wasn't responsible for the turnover, but the penalty changed the tone of their first decent drive.

Anderson was also flagged for a hold in the fourth quarter in what was a rough game for the first-year starter.

Winner: James Cook III, RB

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook is a central piece of the Buffalo offense, but he has had a serious issue with fumbles over the past two seasons. He had six fumbles during the 2025 season and already had one entering Week 3. Cook added another fumble, losing the ball on the first offensive snap of the game. His fumble gave the Chargers a short field, and they were able to capitalize with an early touchdown to go up 7-0.

Even with that ugly start, Cook lands as a winner on this list. He rebounded nicely with a 154-yard outing. He also scored the final touchdown of the game, putting it on ice for the Bills.

Loser: Christian Benford, CB

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford breaks up a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills thought they caught a huge break in the third quarter when C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off a pass from Justin Herbert in the end zone, but that turnover was waived off due to a penalty by Christian Benford.

Benford hasn't had the best start to the season, and that continued against the Chargers. He was beaten on a few passes, but the hold in the end zone erased a momentum-changing play and allowed the Chargers to go back up 13-10. Benford was hurt during the game as well, and was seen in a walking boot afterward, which is adding injury to insult.

Winner: Deone Walker, DT

Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was easy to see the things that went wrong on Sunday, but we can't overlook the fact that Deone Walker continues to play incredibly well. The second-year defensive tackle has been the best player on the Buffalo D-line and had a big batted pass on third-and-10 in the third quarter. That pass was nearly picked off by Dee Alford, but it still forced a punt in a tight game.

Loser: Dalton Kincaid, TE

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still forces a fumble on Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turnovers were a killer in this one, with Buffalo turning the ball over three times in the first half. They were still able to tie things up at 10, but began the third quarter with another turnover.

After Los Angeles went up 13-10, the Bills got the ball for the first time in the second half and Dalton Kincaid caught a pass from Josh Allen and was running it into Chargers' territory. While fighting for extra yardage, Kincaid lost the ball and the Chargers recorded their fourth turnover of the game.

Winner: CJ Gardner-Johnson, S

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo's defense hasn't been great this season, but they deserve credit for their fight in Week 3. The offense continually coughed the ball up, and the defense was being asked to bail them out. They did that more often than not, with the best example being early in the fourth quarter.

After the Bills' fifth turnover of the game, Los Angeles was trying to go for the kill. Up 13-10 and starting with the ball at the 28, they should have been able to extend the lead. That didn't happen thanks to C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who recorded an interception near the goal line and returned it 41 yards.

That would have been his second of the day had he not had an earlier one negated due to penalty. Gardner-Johnson had his best day as a Bill on Sunday, showing why they brought him in this offseason.

Loser: Josh Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks on in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen ran for two touchdowns and the Bills got the win, but he didn't have his best game. Allen threw two interceptions and had a lost fumble as well. Buffalo had five total turnovers and three were on Allen, who made this game much more difficult than it needed to be.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —