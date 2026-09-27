Bills' Fans Must Endure 'Nickel City' Uniform Eyesore on Sunday vs. Chargers

The Buffalo Bills’ new Highmark Stadium cost owner Terry Pegula—and state taxpayers of New York—a pretty penny to build.

But, on Sunday, the Bills will be looking like shiny nickels . . . or maybe they'll look more like old dull ones dusted off from the 1930s?

Either way, Buffalo will be sporting its new “Nickel City” jerseys as an entire roster for the first time this weekend, which were unveiled this summer as part of an apparent promotional campaign for the inaugural season in the new venue.

Honoring WNY’s past with “Nickel City” uniform

Buffalo Bills' quarterbacks Kyle Allen (11) and Josh Allen (17) head out of the tunnel during the team's "Return of the Blue and Red" practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An ode to the city’s coined nickname that gained popularity within the trucking community in the 1970s, which was a reference to the Buffalo nickel that had an American Bison on it when minted from 1913 to 1938, the new gray garb had quite an uneven welcoming from Bills Mafia.

Bills ON SI covered the uproar earlier this summer.

However, regardless of the lack of fanfare, the jerseys will finally be making an appearance this Sunday on the backs of every player on the roster and not just quarterback Josh Allen, who initially unveiled the whole ensemble with his backups during the team’s “Return of the Blue & Red” practice in August.

The additional jersey is just another signal of the new era of Bills’ football taking place in Orchard Park this fall.

Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, the team’s future Hall-of-Fame gunslinger is on board with all of it.

“It’s new everything,” quarterback Josh Allen said to reporters at training camp at the end of July.

“Got a new stadium, a new coach, (and in my) personal life I’ve got a lot of news in my life, too. So, it is different, you know? Change . . . change isn’t always the easiest, but sometimes it’s for the better. We’ve just got to keep moving forward. And, stop hating on the jerseys, guys.”

Recent jersey switch gave superstitious Bills’ fans frustration this summer

Buffalo Bills' fans yell and scream as the Bills warm up before a home game between Buffalo and the New England Patriots at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Oct. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The announcement from Buffalo regarding the reimagined uniform came on the heels of last season’s introduction of Nike’s rivalry jersey series, which the Bills were a part of along with seven other teams from both the AFC East and the NFC West.

The team wore the “Cold Front” uniform during its divisional matchup with the New England Patriots at the old Highmark Stadium across Abbott Road in Week 5, a game that the Bills unfortunately lost 23-20.

And, with that being the case, fans of Western New York’s football franchise were a bit salty, as they say, about having to see the team wear yet another new jersey this season, especially considering the offense—in the blunt words of Allen—was “piss poor” while donning the different outfit last October against New England.

But, the fanbase is going to need to get used to it . . . and get over the superstitious beliefs. It’s not as if any of those trivial tasks or rituals from fans have actually led to a positive development such as a Super Bowl victory in the past, right?

“Nickel City” unveiling is first of many ‘themed’ uniform reveals

Buffalo Bills' fans celebrate a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, aside from that obvious fact, the team will be wearing several different uniform combinations this season, particularly at home.

The jersey combinations are in conjunction with the Bills’ attempt at doing “2026 Game Day Themes” this year at the new multi-billion dollar venue.

Here is a list of the upcoming combinations for the rest of the regular season:

Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers; “Nickel City” uniform; Theme: Huddle for Hunger & Hispanic Heritage

Week 4 vs. New England Patriots; Blue Primary uniform; Theme: Crucial Catch

Week 8 vs. Baltimore Ravens; Blue Primary uniform; Theme: Native American Heritage

Week 11 vs. Miami Dolphins; Nike “Cold Front” Rivalry uniform; Theme: Salute to Service

Week 12 vs. Kansas City Chiefs; Blue Primary uniform; Theme: Thanksgiving Night

Week 15 vs. Chicago Bears; “Nickel City” uniform; Theme: Inspire Change & Holiday Theming

Week 18 vs. New York Jets; Red Alternate uniform; Theme: Play 60, Coach of the Week/COTY, & High School Tackle Celebration

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