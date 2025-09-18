3 Bills' player prop bets bank on big day for Josh Allen-led pass attack vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins for what will be the latter's last-ever regulat season trip to Highmark Stadium.
Visiting for Thursday Night Football, the Dolphins look to be a desperate bunch still searching for its first win after a Week 2 meltdown in Miami.
Even with a fully-healthy defense, the Dolphins seemingly match up poorly against the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen. Since the reigning NFL MVP entered the league in 2018, Buffalo owns a 13-2 record in the Miami series.
The Dolphins, who will be without cornerback Storm Duck and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, are allowing 8.4 yards per pass attempt. It leads me to believe that Allen and Co. could put on an airshow against a detested rival in the September 18 primetime affair.
The three player prop totals are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and all odds are subject to change.
Josh Allen
Over 236.5 passing yards (-120)
The Dolphins' depleted secondary should be no match for Allen and the Bills' passing attack. Although bettors run the risk of Buffalo employing a run-heavy attack that has its way with Miami, there should be plenty of opportunities for big pass plays. The individual total matches the amount of pass yards per game allowed by the Dolphhins over losses to the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
When asked, Allen can light it up through the air as shown by his 251 fourth-quarter passing yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. For his career, Allen averages 238.7 pass yards per game, and that number includes the 2018 and 2019 season when he didn't break 200. Look for the reigning NFL MVP to continue his dominance against the Dolphins in Week 3.
Dawson Knox
Over 15.5 receiving yards (-119)
Knox has been on the field more than any other Bills' tight end, and that likely won't change due to the veteran's ability to affect both the run and pass game.
When it comes to his threat as a receiver, Knox has caught more career passes from Allen than anyone else on the roster. He has two receptions in each of the first two games, going over the 15.5-yard mark both times.
Joshua Palmer
Anytime touchdown (+295)
The Bills did not throw a single touchdown pass in the Week 2 win over the New York Jets, but that rarity is unlikely to happen two games in a row, especially when Allen is the quarterback. As for Palmer, a home primetime game, not far from his native Ontario, is the perfect place for his first touchdown as a Bill.
Palmer has 12 targets (7 receptions) through his first two games. Brought in to help stretch the field, Buffalo's top offensive free-agent addition logged 30+ yard plays during both appearances.
