SI's NFL prediction panel sees only one outcome for Bills on Thursday Night Football
They're two teams seemingly headed in opposite directions, so the pregame predictions are not surprising in the least.
The reigning five-time AFC East champion Buffalo Bills host the disheveled Miami Dolphins in the September 18 edition of Thursday Night Football, and the home team is heavily favored.
While the Bills are 2-0 after dismantling the New York Jets in Week 2, the Dolphins are 0-2 following multiple late-game breakdowns against the New England Patriots. With the disappointment from last year's 8-9 campaign lingering, Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel is facing a high level of job insecurity.
When it comes to picking a winner between the 12.5-point favorite Bills and the flailing Dolphins, Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel unanimously backs Buffalo for the second week in a row. it's important to note, however, that all SI selections are straight up.
The six-expert panel was in total agreement on seven of 16 Week 3 games, including the Bills vs. Dolphins primetime affair.
Buffalo is 6-1 against the McDaniel-coached Dolphins. Since Sean McDermott took the head coaching reins in 2017, the Bills are 15-2 against Miami. According to the head coach, however, that series dominance means nothing come Thursday night.
"No, one game totally separate of the other nine or whatever it's been," said McDermott.
While the Dolphins may appear in disarray, there is something to be said for the desperation factor as well as their top-tier team speed.
“They've got a lot of speed on their team overall, in particular on their offense," said McDermott. "I think Coach McDaniel is one of the better coaches in the league and offensively in how he schemes things up and hard to defend, explosive. It makes for a big challenge, and especially on a short week."
MMQB Week 3 Game Picks (Bills vs. Dolphins)
Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
