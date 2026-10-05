Bills' Highest, Lowest Graded Players From Sloppy Week 4 Loss

The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season in Week 4, falling 29-26 to the New England Patriots.

It was a sloppy game filled with mistakes and missed opportunities, ultimately resulting in the Bills failing to take a commanding lead in the AFC East.

While they are still in first place in the division, the loss was a reminder that there are still holes to fill, especially on the defensive side of the ball. More frustrating than their issues on defense, however, was the fact that this was the second game in as many weeks where the offense was incredibly sloppy.

After turning the ball over five times in a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Bills were again careless with the football, turning it over twice. The second of those turnovers was on the Bills’ final offensive snap and it was a terrible interception from Josh Allen. Simply put, it was a rookie mistake from a player who has been in the NFL for nine years.

Not everything was negative for the Bills, and we take a look at that with the five players who finished with the highest grades per PFF in Week 4.

Highest-Rated Bills in Week 4

Buffalo Bills DT Greg Gaines celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman, WR - 79.2

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB - 75.9

Greg Gaines, DT - 73.8

Terrel Bernard, LB - 72.9

O’Cyrus Torrence, G - 72.3

Keon Coleman had a breakout game with 116 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. With DJ Moore re-aggravating his shoulder injury, Coleman was asked to step up and responded in a big way, earning the highest PFF grade in the process (79.2). The only other offensive player to crack the top five was right guard O’Cyrus Torrence, who had a 72.3.

The middle spots were occupied by defenders. Rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr recorded just three tackles but earned the top defensive grade. Terrel Bernard had seven tackles, finishing fourth. Greg Gaines had two tackles and a fumble recovery en route to the third-highest rating of the day.

Lowest-Rated Bills in Week 4

New England Patriots WR Romeo Doubs makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, let’s take a look at the players who struggled with the five lowest-rated Bills in Week 4.

Maxwell Hairston, CB - 32.0

DeWayne Carter, DT - 40.0

Dalton Kincaid, TE - 40.2

Dorian Williams, LB - 42.8

Joshua Palmer, WR - 43.7

Maxwell Hairston is the least shocking on this list as he had a rough game. Romeo Doubs got the best of Hairston, who had a 32.0. After the game, he avoided reporters, clearly frustrated with his own performance.

DeWayne Carter had four tackles and Dorian Williams led the team with eight, but neither was looked on favorably by PFF. Offensively, Dalton Kincaid had one catch for seven yards and Joshua Palmer had one for three yards. Neither excelled in this one and their ratings suggest as much.

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