Bills' Forgotten Third-Round DT Subtly Dominating NFL in Critical Defensive Stat

One month ago, it appeared that Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was going to be on the chopping block at the conclusion of his third NFL training camp in Western New York.

A 2024 third-round selection out of Duke University, Carter—despite taking on a massive body transformation this offseason—just didn’t seem to fit into the plans within new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 scheme, at least in the minds of some outside observers.

However, flash forward to the days leading up to Buffalo’s home matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 at Highmark Stadium, and Carter is quietly dominating the league in one of the most critical categories on the defensive line. Furthermore, he was named one of Bills On SI's Top 3 risers this week.

Carter currently second in critical run-defense stat per ESPN

Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman DeWayne Carter (90) loses a game of 'rock, paper, sissors' to a young Bills' fan while signing autographs at the end of training camp practice in Pittsford, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN Analytics, the one-time No. 95 overall pick is ranked second in Run-Stop Win Rate with 11 “wins” on 21 snaps, which is good for a RSWR percentage of 52%, and places him only behind Los Angeles Rams’ interior defensive lineman Kobie Turner, who has 14 “wins” on 26 plays for a RSWR of 54%.

It’s been an impressive start to the season for the former Duke Blue Devils’ multi-year captain, and his performance has been one of the more pleasant surprises on the defensive side of the ball for Buffalo.

In addition to his impressive win-rate percentage against the run, Carter, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn achilles, has amassed three tackles and one tackle for loss, which came last week in the team’s home opener against the Detroit Lions.

What does it mean moving forward, though? Well, that’s a bit tricky.

Bills’ interior DL depth chart could see shake-up

Detroit Lions' quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman DeWayne Carter (90) during the second half of an NFL game between Detroit and Buffalo on Sept. 17, 2026, in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fellow interior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, who actually performed better this summer than the former third-rounder in training camp and the preseason by most accounts, will soon be off his three-game suspension following Buffalo’s game against the Chargers on Sunday.

After that, it’ll be up to general manager Brandon Beane to make yet another tough roster decision heading into the beginning of October.

Currently, Buffalo has Deone Walker, Ed Oliver, Greg Gaines, Landon Jackson, and T.J. Sanders also on the depth chart up front along with Carter, but both Oliver and Sanders have dealt with injuries through two weeks, which makes the situation even more “sticky”.

Aug. 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) tackles Chicago Bears' running back Khalil Herbert (24) during the first half of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In fact, Sanders—last year’s prized second-round pick out of South Carolina—has yet to even see the field so far this regular season due to illness, as well as the aforementioned injury.

Depending on his practice status moving forward in the coming days, the former South Carolina standout will likely be available this week, though, which makes this next matchup with Los Angeles even more intriguing for Buffalo’s defensive line.

Week 3 vs. Chargers could give Carter another chance to impress

Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman DeWayne Carter (90) tries to get to Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Will Howard (18) during first-half action of the Bills' preseason game against the Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026, in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Chargers appear to be banged up heading into the game, too, especially along the interior of their offensive front, so there will seemingly be an opportunity for Carter to build upon the performance that he’s already put forth through two weeks.

If he can continue with his impressive start, then his roster spot might be safe regardless of what the Bills decide to do with Mathis next week.

But, on the flip side, if Carter flops with his final audition, then maybe Buffalo will decide to either cut ties with their former third-round pick . . . or even find a trade partner.

Who knows?

There are a multitude of possibilities, and it’s just one of the many reasons why the NFL is must-watch television on a weekly basis.

There’s no denying Carter has made the most of his chances up until this point, but fans will soon find out if it’s enough.

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