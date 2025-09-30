Are Buffalo Bills using James Cook too much? Joe Brady talks snap counts
Does the Buffalo Bills’ running back room need a change? Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady seemed to hint that a new look may be coming while speaking with reporters Monday at One Bills Drive.
“The reality is, we want [James Cook] playing in January and February too, so I gotta be smart,” said Brady. “I have to trust our guys. We were at our best last year, when everybody was rolling. That’s part of who we are.
"And I think right now, that's a fine line, because [Cook is] playing so well. But I trust Ray Davis and Ty Johnson out there. They should be getting some carries out there too.”
Cook is the NFL’s second-leading rusher through the first two weeks of the season, having put forth three consecutive performances consisting of 100 yards rushing or more while helping guide the Bills to a 4-0 start. Throughout his torrid early-season stretch, Cook has accounted for 79.8% of the carries taken by Bills running backs.
While Cook has established himself as a true workhorse running back, Buffalo’s once multi-pronged RB room has shifted away from what was a three-headed monster a season ago. Third-down back Ty Johnson has seen just eight carries on the year, while Ray Davis has accounted for 11 totes in 2025. Johnson’s offensive snap share (27%) is down slightly from a season ago (29%), while Davis’ has dipped 10% through the first four weeks compared to where it was throughout the 2024 campaign (24%).
Brady took accountability for Davis’ dip in playing time this season, stating it wasn’t anything Davis had failed to do through four weeks, but rather Brady’s failure to get him amply involved.
“I think part of Ray Davis' not playing time is my fault,” said the Bills’ offensive coordinator. “I think it's a combination of Jimbo's playing so well right now, and we've been putting Ty Johnson to go on some of the third down. That’s — it’s nothing that Ray's not doing.
“I've been playing kind of the hot hand. But like I said, Ray needs to be playing more.”
The Bills will go up against one of the league’s stingiest run defenses in the league, in the New England Patriots’, which has allowed just 77.5 yards rushing per game this season. Sunday’s primetime AFC East matchup will be good on good, with Buffalo’s potent ground attack going up against the Patriots’ air-tight resistance.
If Brady's comments are a sign of things to come, we may see the Bills attack out of the backfield a bit differently against New England than Buffalo has over the first four weeks.
