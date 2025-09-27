Four keys to Bills' blowout victory over Saints in Week 4
The Buffalo Bills have an opportunity to start the 2025 season 4-0, which would mark the 10th time in team history.
The matchup this week is the New Orleans Saints, who have yet to find their way into the win column in this young season. The Bills are hosting the Saints Sunday afternoon, and it's unlikely they will get their first win of the season. Still, we know the adage, "any given Sunday."
What do the Bills need to do to ensure they end the Saints' hopes early? Let's look at a few things that should allow the Bills to steamroll in Week 4.
Win turnover battle
Taking care of the football is always crucial, but against a weaker opponent like the Saints, turnovers can breathe life into an underdog and give them the belief they can pull off an upset. The Bills have won the turnover battle in an NFL record 25 consecutive games. Don't give the Saints any reason to believe they can win, and that starts with limiting or avoiding turnovers completely.
Attack through the air
The Saints' defense is allowing 7.6 yards per pass and a pass completion rate of over 70 percent. Josh Allen and the Bills may have a few opportunities to hit some big plays in the passing game, and this is where they should attack the Saints' defense.
Get up on the Saints quickly and crush their soul by halftime. The Saints were crushed a week ago, 44-13, and if the Bills can get a quick lead, the Saints could start to think, "here we go again."
Rattle Spencer Rattler
Statistically, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler has played well this season. He's thrown for 639 yards, four touchdowns, and only one interception.
The Bills need to get pressure on Rattler, and the Saints have allowed eight sacks, nearly three a game, so Bills edge rusher Joey Bosa and company should have some opportunities to get to Rattler, which could force him into some mistakes and turnovers.
Defense needs young players to step up
The Bills' run defense has been a hot topic already this season, and while the Saints are averaging only 3.6 yards per rush, running back Alvin Kamara could take advantage of the Bills' weak run defense. Kamara isn't the same back he was a few years ago, but the Bills don't want to allow him to get rolling. If the Saints' rushing attack gets going, they can control the pace of the game and the clock.
The Bills will be without Matt Milano and Ed Oliver again, so rookie defensive tackles T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker must step up in run defense. Linebackers Terrel Bernard and reserve Dorian Williams will need to be strong against the run as well.
