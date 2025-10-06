Uncharacteristically sloppy Bills end NFL-record streak, lose 2 early fumbles vs. Pats
It's white at Highmark Stadium. But it certainly isn't clean.
Entering their Sunday night game against the New England Patriots on "white out" night at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills had an epic streak of protecting the football. Had, as in past tense. The Bills are off to one of their sloppiest starts in recent memory, committing two turnovers and five penalties in falling behind the Pats, 3-0.
Remember back when the Bills never fumbled, or committed turnovers?
MORE: Rodney Harrison picks Patriots to upset Bills, because of course he does
They had an NFL-record streak of 636 offensive snaps without losing a fumble early in this game. Then, out of nowhere, they lost two in the span of five plays.
Quarterback Josh Allen was officially credited with the first fumble, when his timing was off and he collided with tight end Dawson Knox in the backfield to jar the ball loose. That gaffe ended their clean streak, the longest in the NFL since 1950.
Just five plays later, receiver Keon Coleman caught a short pass but was tackled and stripped by Pats' linebacker Robert Spillane.
Both turnovers occurred in Bills' territory, with Coleman's record inside the 10-yard line. Buffalo's uncharacteristically sloppy offense has been bailed out by the defense, which also forced a Pats' turnover and held New England to a field goal after Coleman's fumble.
