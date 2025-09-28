Spencer Brown's status revealed as Bills release inactive list for Week 4
The Buffalo Bills will be without Spencer Brown on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, as the starting right tackle has been declared inactive due to a calf injury.
Brown sustained the injury during last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins but still went on to play 100% of Buffalo’s offensive snaps. He did not participate during the team’s Wednesday or Thursday practice before getting in a limited session on Friday. He was one of two players listed as questionable to play against New Orleans. Ryan Van Demark will likely get the start in Brown's absence.
The other player that was deemed questionable, edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, is active for the Week 4 non-conference matchup. Epenesa was limited throughout the week after sustaining a pectoral injury during Wednesday’s practice. Epenesa leads the Bills’ defensive line in quarterback pressure rate this season with a mark of 21.4%.
There were a few other notable names on the Bills’ list of inactive players, including kick and punt returner Brandon Codrington. Codrington was not listed with an injury designation, thus making his absence on Sunday an intriguing one. It is unclear who will replace him in terms of the kick and punt return duties.
Ty Johnson has recorded three kick returns this season, but Codrington has returned all seven punts for Buffalo on the year. Last season, when Codrington was out due to injury, the Bills used wide receiver Khalil Shakir as a punt returner and slotted in running back Ray Davis at kick returner.
Other inactive players include defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), both of whom were listed out on Friday’s injury report. It is the third straight game that Oliver has missed, while Milano has been out the past two games.
Defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram and third-round rookie edge rusher Landon Jackson were also deemed inactive. Jackson has yet to suit up on game day this season, as the rookie has been marked a healthy scratch each of the first four weeks.
Rookie DB Jordan Hancock and first-year offensive lineman Chase Lundt will make their NFL debuts on Sunday, while wide receiver Curtis Samuel is active for the first time this season after being marked as a healthy scratch in Weeks 1 through 3.
