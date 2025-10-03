Acclaimed rookie TE cleared to face Pats, three Bills' starters remain questionable
The good news from the Buffalo Bills' final Week 5 injury report is that rookie tight end Jackson Hawes is ready to go for Sunday Night Football against the New England Patriots.
Hawes, who tweaked an ankle, was one of four new additions to the injury report this week, joining fellow rookie contributors defensive tackle TJ Sanders and cornerback Dorian Strong. The tight end, who has garnered rave reviews for his early-season performance, was limited at practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being upgraded to full participation on Friday.
Strong and Sanders, however, were not as fortunate. The former did not practice at all due to a neck injury. Strong and linebacker Dorian Williams, who was a DNP all week, have been since ruled out for the October 5 home game.
Meanwhile, Sanders, who popped up on the injury report on Thursday due to a knee issue, is officially questionable for Sunday.
One of four Bills' players carrying a questionable tag, Sanders joins a trio of starters — defensive tackle Ed Oliver, linebacker Matt Milano and right tackle Spencer Brown. All four were listed as limited participants on Friday.
MORE: 5 things you need to know about Bills vs. Patriots in Week 5
If there's a silver lining for Sanders, it's that Bills' head coach Sean McDermott initially reported that the second-round rookie would miss practice on Friday. Instead, he partially participated.
"TJ Sanders will not practice. The rest of the guys will practice. For TJ, and for the rest of the guys that are practicing, we'll see where it goes. We'll take or one hour at a time at this point," said McDermott.
RELATED: 'Football player' Shaq Thompson gives Bills' young LBs chance to 'watch' and 'learn'
Considering Sanders and Oliver are two of only four defensive tackles on the 53-man roster, Buffalo must closely monitor their statuses. Oliver has been out since Week 2 with an ankle injury. He just returned to practice this week. The Bills have already used two of practice squad defensive tackle Zion Logue's three allotted elevations.
Milano, who suffered a pectoral injury against the New York Jets in Week 2, is also on the cusp of returning to the lineup. Brown seems likely to return in Week 5, too, after sitting out Week 4 due to a calf strain.
The Bills (4-0) entertain the Patriots (2-2) for what will be Buffalo's third division game in the season's first five weeks. NBC will carry the game live with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 5)
THURSDAY
TE Jackson Hawes (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )
DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Full
(Game: - )
CB Dorian Strong (neck) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
THURSDAY
CB Dorian Strong (neck) — DNP
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — DNP
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited
TE Jackson Hawes (ankle) — Limited
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Full
WEDNESDAY
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — DNP
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited
TE Jackson Hawes (ankle) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa(vet rest) — Limited
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —