Bills Central

QB Drake Maye reacts to Josh Allen comparison ahead of Sunday's Bills-Patriots game

Though similar in size, New England Patriots' QB Drake Maye can only dream of a resume like the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.

Richie Whitt

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for an open receiver against the Patriots in 2024.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for an open receiver against the Patriots in 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen has almost as many Top 5 NFL MVP finishes (4) as Drake Maye has career wins (5). But that isn't stopping some analysts from drawing a comparison between the two quarterbacks in advance of the AFC East game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.

Both have similar size — Allen 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds; Maye 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds — and cannons for arms. With a combined five rushing touchdowns, neither is afraid to leave the pocket.

MORE: Bills' Josh Allen poised to make dual-threat NFL history Sunday night vs. Patriots

The comparisons, however, are lost on Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel.

Mike Vrabel
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"I don't know if I necessarily agree with that," Vrabel said this week. "I think that we want Drake to play quarterback, and that's to work the progression, work the scheme of the play. I've never said not to run, just to protect himself and to protect the ball. So, I don't necessarily agree with that. With Josh Allen, I think he's going to play quarterback how he feels gives him the best chance to win and lead his team to victory each week, which has been pretty successful."

MORE: NFL analyst predicts Bills will get to 11-0 and be last unbeaten team

Maye, in only his second season, should obviously be flattered by the comparison. He is 5-11 as a starter while Allen is the reigning MVP who has thrown 25 touchdowns to only four interceptions in 13 playoff games.

"Learn how he’s looking off defenders or learn what he’s doing with his pump fakes when he’s out in the perimeter, stuff like that that he’s so good at." Maye said of watching Allen on tape. "From there, he’s great throwing down the field and great at extending plays, moving guys and scramble drill. So, he’s great."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) before a game in 2025.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) before a game in 2025. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.