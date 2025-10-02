QB Drake Maye reacts to Josh Allen comparison ahead of Sunday's Bills-Patriots game
Josh Allen has almost as many Top 5 NFL MVP finishes (4) as Drake Maye has career wins (5). But that isn't stopping some analysts from drawing a comparison between the two quarterbacks in advance of the AFC East game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.
Both have similar size — Allen 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds; Maye 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds — and cannons for arms. With a combined five rushing touchdowns, neither is afraid to leave the pocket.
The comparisons, however, are lost on Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel.
"I don't know if I necessarily agree with that," Vrabel said this week. "I think that we want Drake to play quarterback, and that's to work the progression, work the scheme of the play. I've never said not to run, just to protect himself and to protect the ball. So, I don't necessarily agree with that. With Josh Allen, I think he's going to play quarterback how he feels gives him the best chance to win and lead his team to victory each week, which has been pretty successful."
Maye, in only his second season, should obviously be flattered by the comparison. He is 5-11 as a starter while Allen is the reigning MVP who has thrown 25 touchdowns to only four interceptions in 13 playoff games.
"Learn how he’s looking off defenders or learn what he’s doing with his pump fakes when he’s out in the perimeter, stuff like that that he’s so good at." Maye said of watching Allen on tape. "From there, he’s great throwing down the field and great at extending plays, moving guys and scramble drill. So, he’s great."
