Bills survive Saints without 'A' game and with rare turnover by Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are still undefeated. But Sunday against the New Orleans proved they aren't perfect.
The Bills survived the Saints, 31-19, at Highmark Stadium to improve to 4-0 on a day when they clearly didn't have their "A" game. Entering the game as 16-point favorites over the winless Saints, the Bills led only 21-19 midway through the fourt quarter. Their defense allowed nine consecutive Saints' possessions to end in Bills' territory. Even Josh Allen proved human, throwing a second-quarter interception.
On 3rd and 10 from the Bills' 13-yard line, Allen took a deep shot along the left sideline for Keon Coleman. But Saints' rookie safety Jonas Sanker swooped in to make the pick at the Bills' 49 for his first career interception. It was the Bills' first turnover in 591 snaps, dating back to Dec. 22, 2024 and making it thee longest such streak since 1950.
“We weren't doing ourselves many favors," Allen said. "A couple of boneheaded penalties, boneheaded mistakes. Throwing a pick doesn't help.”
But even on a day when they weren't at their best, Allen and the Bills were good enough.
Josh Allen, Bills, broke away late, down Saints in Week 4
In a tight game with seven minutes left, Allen tucked the ball on third down, broke a tackle and juked a defender for a crucial 27-yard scramble. On the next play, Allen hit a wide-open Dalton Kincaid for a 28-yard touchdown for some breathing room.
“As soon as we get in predicaments like that, I think the defense all goes, ‘Here comes the MVP moment,’” said Bills' defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. “And sure enough, he shows up every time.”
The Bills, who have won 14 consecutive home games, host the New England Patriots next Sunday night.
