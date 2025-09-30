Bills hold firm in NFL power ranking after ‘sleepwalk’ victory in Week 4
The Buffalo Bills remained undefeated after knocking off the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.
At 4-0, they’re the final undefeated team in the AFC and one of just two remaining undefeated franchises entering Week 5. The other is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are also the defending Super Bowl Champions.
RELATED: Are Buffalo Bills using James Cook too much? Joe Brady talks snap counts
Philly is also the only team ahead of the Bills in Connor Orr’s Week 5 NFL power rankings for SI.com. Orr is a believer in Buffalo, but says the fanbase might be too confident.
“The Bills have reached the sleepwalk to victory phase after a pummeling of the Saints. But dare I say the fanbase is getting a little too confident? Planning a KILLERS CONCERT in Buffalo for Super Bowl Sunday?”
His comment about the concert is tongue in cheek, but the overconfidence concern is legit. As Orr says, they secured a “sleep walk” victory where they let New Orleans hang around far too long.
Head coach Sean McDermott needs to use this as a way to create some urgency as they prepare for a hungry New England Patriots franchise on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
