Sean McDermott reaches career milestone while chasing Bills' record
With the Buffalo Bills dispatching the New Orleans Saints, 31-19, head coach Sean McDermott picked up his 90th career win.
He was already No. 2 in Bills' history, having surpassed Lou Saban when he earned his 69th victory.
What's more impressive is McDermott's winning percentage, topping all Bills' coaches at .667.
McDermott eyes franchise record
Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy tops the Bills charts with 112 wins, but barring something crazy and stupid, like firing McDermott, he will pass Levy next year. Levy is also the Bills' winningest coach in the playoffs, with 11 wins, while McDermott is second with seven playoff victories.
Levy coached the Bills for 12 seasons, from 1986 to 1997, and McDermott is coaching his ninth season. Despite the success, some fans dislike McDermott and believe that he should be fired. This might be one of the most ridiculous notions among the fan base, but some fans refuse to blame players, yet they are the ones who execute the plays on the field.
RELATED: Unbeaten Buffalo Bills still have a Sean McDermott problem
Regardless, McDermott ranks near the top as far as success goes with the Bills, and no matter if the Bills win a Super Bowl or don't under his guidance, he will go down as one of the best to lead this franchise.
Continuity over chaos
Let's not forget McDermott was the coach who led the Bills out of the 17-year playoff drought, accomplishing this with journeyman quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Deonte Thompson.
It's a dangerous game to play, assuming the grass is greener on the other side, as it rarely is. McDermott and the culture he's built in Buffalo are a prime reason the Bills sign quality free agents and have drafted players who take reduced contracts to stick around.
The players love McDermott, and he's not going anywhere, which is good. The Bills went through a revolving door of head coaches after Levy, which was part of the reason for the drought. Continuity and consistency, are nearly as important as talent.
As long as McDermott and Beane lead the Bills, they will always be Super Bowl contenders and eventually will win. Of course, when that happens, some fans will still refuse to give McDermott credit, but they won't be able to take away the ring, nonetheless.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —