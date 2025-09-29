Where Buffalo Bills sit in NFL power rankings of experts going into Week 5
The Buffalo Bills were expected to blow the doors off the lowly New Orleans Saints in Week 4, but the game ended up being tighter than expected.
The Bills were clinging to a two-point lead in the fourth quarter before finally putting the Saints away with two late scores and securing a 31-19 win.
With the victory, the Bills maintained their two-game advantage over the New England Patriots, who are now 2-2 after a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will square off on Monday night and, barring a tie, one of those two teams will get their first win of 2025.
Did Buffalo's closer-than-expected result with the Saints hurt their standings in the NFL power rankings of experts going into Week 5? Let's find out.
Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated: 2 (no change)
Dewey: "Buffalo just keeps on winning, although it failed to cover against the Saints in Week 4.The Bills are one of two undefeated teams and are the favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2025."
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 2 (no change)
Iyer: "The Bills toyed with the Saints a little when they knew going into overdrive with Josh Allen and James Cook would happen at any time once their defense came up with a few inspired stops. They get a better test vs. the rising Patriots in Week 5."
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: 2 (no change)
Cluff: "Why are the Bills ranked No. 2? They are one of only two undefeated teams left in the NFL and have an AFC-leading 133 points. They also have Josh Allen at quarterback."
Sayre Bedinger, NFL Spin Zone: 1
Bedinger: "Right now, the Bills are 4-0 and on top of the AFC. They’ve obviously got the reigning MVP of the league in Josh Allen, and one of the best offensive weapons in the league in James Cook. Both of those guys are playing lights out, but Buffalo needs their defense to figure things out quickly."
