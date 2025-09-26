'Real concerns on defense side' affect Bills' ranking amongst NFL unbeatens
The Buffalo Bills are one of six remaining undefeated teams through three weeks of the NFL regular season, but they're not the best of the best in Sports Illustrated's latest rankings.
SI national writer Gilberto Manzano placed the Bills at No. 3 overall in "Ranking the NFL’s Six Unbeaten Teams: The Chargers Deserve to Be Taken Seriously."
Manzano is taking the Chargers so seriously, he ranked Jim Harbaugh's club at No. 2 overall behind only the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts followed No. 3 Buffalo in that order.
Ranking the Bills behind the Eagles and Chargers, Manzano cites "real concerns on the defensive side. The unit allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to have their way for nearly four quarters last week."
While the Bills' safeties are average at best, and the front four likely needs to produce pressure more consistently, the idea that the Dolphins "had their way" with Buffalo is a grossly inaccurate exaggeration. The Dolphins averaged 4.3 yards per pass in the 31-21 loss. Although Miami was fantastic on third down, the Bills still forced four punts on the first six possessions.
Despite his questionable concerns, Manzano still projects a 15-2 regular season record for the Bills.
"The Bills will likely win the AFC East for a sixth consecutive season. Soon we will learn whether this is the year they put it all together when it matters most," said Manzano.
Although the Bills will need to prove they can get over the hump in the playoffs, which are a long ways away, there's no disputing their current dominance through three weeks. They've scored at least 30 points in every game while winning the turnover battle.
The Bills will face two of the six teams later this season with a Week 11 home game against the Buccaneers and a Week 17 home game against the Eagles.
