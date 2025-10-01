Bills' starting LB unavailable for first Week 5 practice due to new injury
While the Buffalo Bills welcomed linebacker Matt Milano back to practice on Wednesday in Orchard Park, his understudy was unavailable due to a new injury.
As he prepares the team for a Sunday Night Football divisional home game in Week 5, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott announced that linebacker Dorian Williams would not participate on Wednesday.
"Dorian Williams will be out today," said McDermott. "He has a leg issue."
Not only has the 24-year-old Williams started the past two games in Milano's absence, he has earned four consecutive starts as the Bills opened the game with three-linebacker sets in Weeks 1 and 2.
Williams, a 2023 third-round draft pick, played 56 snaps in the September 28 win over the New Orleans Saints, and his performance was shaky at best. Veteran Shaq Thompson spelled Williams for 11 plays in Week 4, but the latter "had a little bump at that point as well," according to McDermott.
Availability has become a staple for Williams. He has not missed a regular season game since being drafted by the Bills, making 38 consecutive appearances.
Williams totaled six tackles last time out, but he was visibly beaten by the ball carrier on multiple occasions during the 31-21 victory on Sunday.
Although Milano is the preferred starter, and Thompson is more than capable of doing the job, Williams will be missed should he be unavailable for the October 5 primetime affair. He has played more than 60 percent of special teams reps thus far this season.
