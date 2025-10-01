Bills Central

Bills' starting LB unavailable for first Week 5 practice due to new injury

The Buffalo Bills welcomed back one linebacker to practice, but they were missing another as the unit continues to strive for full health

Ralph Ventre

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) and linebacker Dorian Williams (42)
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) and linebacker Dorian Williams (42) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
While the Buffalo Bills welcomed linebacker Matt Milano back to practice on Wednesday in Orchard Park, his understudy was unavailable due to a new injury.

As he prepares the team for a Sunday Night Football divisional home game in Week 5, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott announced that linebacker Dorian Williams would not participate on Wednesday.

"Dorian Williams will be out today," said McDermott. "He has a leg issue."

Not only has the 24-year-old Williams started the past two games in Milano's absence, he has earned four consecutive starts as the Bills opened the game with three-linebacker sets in Weeks 1 and 2.

Dorian Williams in coverage
Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) makes a catch for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and linebacker Dorian Williams (42) at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Williams, a 2023 third-round draft pick, played 56 snaps in the September 28 win over the New Orleans Saints, and his performance was shaky at best. Veteran Shaq Thompson spelled Williams for 11 plays in Week 4, but the latter "had a little bump at that point as well," according to McDermott.

Availability has become a staple for Williams. He has not missed a regular season game since being drafted by the Bills, making 38 consecutive appearances.

Williams totaled six tackles last time out, but he was visibly beaten by the ball carrier on multiple occasions during the 31-21 victory on Sunday.

Although Milano is the preferred starter, and Thompson is more than capable of doing the job, Williams will be missed should he be unavailable for the October 5 primetime affair. He has played more than 60 percent of special teams reps thus far this season.

Shaq Thompson in on tackle
Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson takes down Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

