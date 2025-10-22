Bills' rookie appears unlikely to return anytime soon, increasing need for CB trade
After a strong start, Dorian Strong has had his rookie season derailed.
The Buffalo Bills’ sixth-round cornerback has been out since Week 5 due to a neck injury, which caused him to be placed on Injured Reserve, pushing what began as a promising debut campaign off course. And based on recent comments made by Sean McDermott, it does not appear as if Strong is close to getting back on the field.
The Bills' head coach was asked to update Strong’s status before Wednesday’s practice, but he was reluctant to do so.
“No update at this point,” said McDermott. “I’m still combing through the research and whatnot that goes into his situation there."
Those remarks do not bode well for Strong’s immediate future, which is unclear at this point. The first-year pro is eligible to return from IR as soon as Week 10, but at this point, it seems unlikely that the team will initiate his 21-day practice window as soon as they are able.
That leaves the reeling Buffalo secondary without much depth at the cornerback position. Behind starters Christian Benford and Tre’Davious White, both of whom have struggled mightily this season, Ja’Marcus Ingram is the next-best option, while veteran Dane Jackson, who sits on the practice squad, is another alternative that inspires little confidence.
Rookie Maxwell Hairston had his 21-day window to return from IR opened this week, opening another possibility. But there is no certainty that the Bills will bring him back to the 53-man roster. Even if they do elect to do so, there is no guarantee he becomes a signficiant contributor right away.
Many areas on the Bills’ roster could benefit from an influx of talent, including the cornerback position, where the team is one injury away from plunging to the depths of despair. As the Nov. 4 trade deadline grows nearer, it would behoove General Manager Brandon Beane to explore the market for a potential addition that would help solidify the team’s coverage unit.
With Strong’s absence likely to extend past the point he becomes eligible to return, Buffalo’s front office should strongly consider making a move to bolster the position. Otherwise, there remains a good chance that things will deteriorate further down the line.
A few potential options that have been floated throughout trade rumors include Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen, former Bills CB Rasul Douglas, who is now with the Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints CB Alontae Taylor. All three would offer upgrades over White and the other players the team currently has available.
