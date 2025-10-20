Bills' 'key injury' trends toward Week 8 availability for sputtering offense
It's certainly not enough of a reason to excuse the offense's lackluster primetime performance, but the Buffalo Bills were without their leading receiver when they delivered a dud against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.
After making 20 receptions (24 targets) for 287 yards and three touchdowns over the first five games, tight end Dalton Kincaid was unavailable for the 24-14 loss due to an oblique injury. Meanwhile, the Bills have averaged only 17.0 points per loss over their last two outings.
Prior to the Week 7 slate, Bleacher Report identified "1 Key Injury Impacting Each NFL Team," and highlighted Kincaid's Week 6 unavailablilty.
"Kincaid continues to lead the team in receiving yards and touchdowns, so his absence was far from ideal in Atlanta. Same goes for defenders Matt Milano and rookies Maxwell Hairston and T.J. Sanders, but it's not as though any of them were factors in 2024 or have been much if at all in 2025." — Brad Gagnon
While any long-term injury to Kincaid would be a significant blow to Buffalo's offensive operations, the good news is that the tight end faces favorable odds to return in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers. Spotted wearing a red non-contact jersey during practice, he was a limited participant three days in a row leading up to the Monday night inactive.
Officially listing Kincaid as questionable in Week 6, it's possible that the subsequent bye week played a factor in the Bills decision to sit their 2023 first-round pick. Instead of risking further aggravation in a non-conference game, Buffalo took the wise cautious approach, which gives Kincaid two weeks to heal.
As the Bills broke for their bye last Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott labeled Kincaid as "day to day." His return instantly makes the offense more dangerous and unpredictable. He averages 14.4 yards per catch and has scored touchdowns in three of five games.
During the Week 6 setback, the Bills also lost wide receiver Joshua Palmer to an ankle injury. He's been subsequently classified as "week to week."
Although Bleacher Report failed to mention it, Buffalo has a seemingly more concerning injury on defense as defensive tackle DaQuan Jones "popped a calf" during October 13 pregame warmups. McDermott placed a "week to week" tag on Jones, who was billed as "probably our most proven or consistent defensive lineman to this point in the season."
It sounds like the Bills will be without Palmer and Jones the next time they take the field against the Carolina Panthers on October 26. Players deemed "week to week" have almost always missed their next game during McDermott's tenure.
