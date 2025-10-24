After some confusion, Buffalo Bills know which QB they'll face in Week 8 vs. Panthers
There has been some confusion throughout the week as to which Carolina Panthers quarterback will start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.
After starting QB Bryce Young was lost due to an ankle injury during the Panthers’ Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets, backup Andy Dalton took the reins of the Carolina offense and helped it put the finishing touches on a much-needed victory.
Then, on Monday, it was widely reported that Dalton would go on to start for the Panthers in Week 8 against the Bills. However, Panthers head coach Dave Canales subsequently cast doubt on those reports, stating that the team had yet to decide on who would get the call under center this weekend.
All the uncertainty was put to rest on Friday, when the Panthers announced their intentions via a team spokesperson, who declared Dalton as the starter against Buffalo, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
“A Panthers spokesperson just clarified that Andy Dalton will start vs. the Bills regardless of whether Bryce Young is active or not,” posted Person to X.
Thus, Dalton will be under center for Carolina on Sunday, marking his first start since Week 6 of last season.
During the 2024 campaign, Dalton recorded five starts, finishing 1-4 with 989 yards passing, seven touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. The 15-year veteran has appeared in two games this season, completing 9 of 13 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. He finished this past week’s game against the Jets, which he entered near the end of the third quarter, 4 of 7 for 60 yards.
Dalton should be a familiar face for Bills fans, as he was the QB who helped the Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Baltimore Ravens during the 2017 season, helping Buffalo end its 17-year playoff drought.
During his time in Cincinnati, Dalton started six games against the Bills, with two of those coming after Sean McDermott was named Buffalo’s head coach in 2017. In those two matchups with McDermott-led teams, Dalton is 1-1, with his last start against the Bills coming during the 2019 season. He finished that game, a 21-17 Bengals defeat, 20 of 36 passing for 250 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Young, who has been deemed doubtful to play on Sunday, has enjoyed a solid start to the 2025 campaign, helping the Panthers rip off three straight victories while completing 61.6% of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
