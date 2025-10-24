3 stats may define Week 8 matchup between Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers
The Buffalo Bills are hoping to bounce back as they come out of their bye week with a matchup against the red-hot Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
There are plenty of matchups to watch for in this game, three of which stand out above the rest.
Here are three stats that may define the Week 8 non-conference tilt between the Bills and Panthers:
Panthers vs. TEs
Over the last four weeks, the Carolina defense has allowed opposing tight ends to total 21 receptions for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Leading up to an absence caused by an oblique injury in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, Bills TE Dalton Kincaid compiled an average of 12 yards per target, which is first among NFL tight ends. Quarterback Josh Allen has racked up a passer rating of 156.1 when targeting Kincaid, which is also tops in the league, this time among all NFL pass catchers (minimum 20 receptions), per Pro Football Focus.
The third-year tight end has been trending toward a return this week, removing the red non-contact jersey he had worn during practice before the game against Atlanta. If he is to make his way back into the lineup against Carolina, Kincaid would provide a significant boost for the Bills’ passing game as it goes up against a vulnerable Panthers’ pass defense.
Bills’ run defense vs. Carolina backfield
There is no question about it, the Bills’ defense has struggled in run support this season. Underperformance from the team’s defensive line and missed tackles at the second and third levels have been a problem throughout the year. Entering Week 8, the Bills are allowing opponents to gain 5.8 yards per carry, which is the worst in the league.
Conversely, the Panthers’ running game has been one of the most productive in the NFL in recent weeks. The emergence of running back Rico Dowdle and the return of RB Chuba Hubbard have helped spark the Carolina offense. Dowdle has totaled 468 yards rushing on 6.6 yards per carry over the past three games.
Whichever side wins out, the Bills’ defense or the Panthers’ rushing attack, could go a long way toward deciding which team comes out on top.
Bills out of the bye
Not only are the Bills 8-0 out of the bye week under Head Coach Sean McDermott, their winning streak following a week off extends all the way back to the 2015 season, making it 10 consecutive seasons that Buffalo has won its game after a bye.
McDermott and company seem to have developed a secret sauce when it comes to the Bills’ performance when the team has extra time to prepare for opponents. On the other side of the coin, the Panthers have lost two straight coming out of a bye week, including last season, which was current head coach Dave Canales’ first year at the helm.
Buffalo is hoping its experience pays off in this one, as it is desperate for a victory to end a two-game losing streak.
