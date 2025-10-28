Bills Central

Advanced metric highlights dominant performance from surprise Bills' player

Buffalo's defensive line did not disappoint against Carolina

Colin Richey

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45), defensive end Greg Rousseau (50), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) celebrate after a sack
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45), defensive end Greg Rousseau (50), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) celebrate after a sack / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills' defense was dominant on Sunday, generating seven sacks and three turnovers in a 40-9 victory. Arguably the team's biggest contribution came from none other than Michael Hoecht, Brandon Beane's versatile free agent addition who was appearing in his first game post-suspension.

Hoecht recorded 1.5 sacks, three total tackles, and a force fumble, filling up the box score. The advanced analytics back up the eye test, with Hoecht finishing third among all defenders in defensive EPA contributors for Week 8 with a -9.78 total EPA.

The Bills signed Hoecht to a three-year deal worth $21 million over the offseason, making him the 48th highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL by AAV. It's possible Brandon Beane was able to strike a below market value deal for Hoecht given his suspension, but the deal already looks like a bargain given his production in his first game of the season.

Michael Hoecht
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht (97) reacts after making a tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Two other Bills' defensive linemen made the list, with AJ Epenesa ranking fourth with a -8.94 total EPA for his interception, sack, and four total tackles. Meanwhile, Greg Rousseau ranked seventh with a -7.31 total EPA for his sack, forced fumble, and three total tackles.

RELATED: How two Bills' free-agent DL additions came off suspension and to the rescue

Epenesa has enjoyed a breakout season through seven games, while Rousseau has finally been showing up in the box score after a quiet start to the season. Now adding Hoecht to a DE room that also includes the disruptive Joey Bosa, and the Bills may finally have the dominant pass rush they've been searching for since Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott first came to Buffalo back in 2017.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball