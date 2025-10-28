Advanced metric highlights dominant performance from surprise Bills' player
The Buffalo Bills' defense was dominant on Sunday, generating seven sacks and three turnovers in a 40-9 victory. Arguably the team's biggest contribution came from none other than Michael Hoecht, Brandon Beane's versatile free agent addition who was appearing in his first game post-suspension.
Hoecht recorded 1.5 sacks, three total tackles, and a force fumble, filling up the box score. The advanced analytics back up the eye test, with Hoecht finishing third among all defenders in defensive EPA contributors for Week 8 with a -9.78 total EPA.
The Bills signed Hoecht to a three-year deal worth $21 million over the offseason, making him the 48th highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL by AAV. It's possible Brandon Beane was able to strike a below market value deal for Hoecht given his suspension, but the deal already looks like a bargain given his production in his first game of the season.
Two other Bills' defensive linemen made the list, with AJ Epenesa ranking fourth with a -8.94 total EPA for his interception, sack, and four total tackles. Meanwhile, Greg Rousseau ranked seventh with a -7.31 total EPA for his sack, forced fumble, and three total tackles.
Epenesa has enjoyed a breakout season through seven games, while Rousseau has finally been showing up in the box score after a quiet start to the season. Now adding Hoecht to a DE room that also includes the disruptive Joey Bosa, and the Bills may finally have the dominant pass rush they've been searching for since Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott first came to Buffalo back in 2017.
