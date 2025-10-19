Buffalo Bills bye week report card: Offense delivers, coaching falters
The Buffalo Bills aren't in action this weekend. They're one of two teams on the bye in Week 7, which gives them extra time to work out some of the issues that have plagued them during their two week losing streak.
Buffalo lost to the New England Patriots in Week 5 and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, leaving them at 4-2 at the break. They're also suddenly out of first place in the AFC East, which is an unfamiliar situation for them.
Not everything has been bad, however, even though the back-to-back losses feel so troublesome. Still, there are some areas that need major improvement, which we will see in this bye week report card.
Offense: B
Entering Week 7, the Bills were third in yardage and fourth in points scored. Josh Allen has been putting up some impressive numbers, but has been far too careless with the football, which wasn't a problem during his MVP season.
James Cook has been their most consistent player, with 626 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. They've also seen Dalton Kincaid break out, with 287 yards and three touchdowns. Their biggest weakness has been at wide receiver, as they still lack a true No. 1 option.
Defense: C-
General manager Brandon Beane used almost all of his offseason resources on defense. He signed Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi, Tre'Davious White, and Shaq Thompson in free agency. He then used six of nine draft picks, including the first five, on defenders.
Through six games, they're still trying to figure things out. They're middle of the pack in points and yardage surrenderd, but have been one of the worst run defenses in the league. Injuries have played a part, but they have to find a way to win in the trenches, or they'll continue to have issues throughout the season.
Special Teams: B
Buffalo hasn't been great in the return game, but they haven't been bad either. Brandon Codrington has been a decent returner and they have been fine in coverage.
What really helps their grade is how they've adapted to adversity. Tyler Bass was injured and Matt Prater was signed off the street, and kicked a game-winner in his debut. He's 10-of-11 on field goals and has hit all 17 extra point attempts.
At punter, they went from Brad Robbins to Cameron Johnston, but then Johnston was injured. They're now using Mitch Wishnowsky, and he has the best net yardage out of the trio at 41.1 per punt. This position could have been a disaster but they've done well overall.
Coaching: D
The biggest concern this season has been with the coaching staff. Sean McDermott has been accused of being too conservative and struggles with clock management issues. That's been the case again this season, especially in the loss to Atlanta when he punted twice, despite analytics being in favor of going for it.
He's not alone, either. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady has made some questionable calls. In back-to-back weeks he got away from the traditional running game and attempted jet sweeps. The first was to Dawson Knox and the ball was fumbled and picked up by New England. Last week, Elijah Moore fumbled a handoff and while he recovered, it led to a loss of yards on third down.
Bobby Babich deserves criticism as well for the run defense, but McDermott will always be pointed to first when it comes to defense.
The Bills have the players needed to compete, but the coaching staff remains a concern.
