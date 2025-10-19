Bills Central

Potential Bills trade target receiver inactive for Week 7

This Raiders wide receiver is injured, but is there something else amidst his ailments?

Owen Klein

The NFL's teams that play at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday have announced their inactives for the day, and the Las Vegas Raiders have one such name who may join the Buffalo Bills at this season's trade deadline.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who notched his first 1,000-yard receiving season last year, is out for the Raiders' game against the Kansas City Chiefs with knee and toe issues, but there's another possibility why the Raiders are keeping him out.

With the Raiders at 2-4 and at the bottom of the AFC West, it's likely that Meyers, who's in the last year of a three-year, $33 million contract, will be traded, as reported by The Athletic's Dianna Russini. The Raiders may be keeping him out to preserve his value, and to top it all off, the Bills are one of the best fits for him.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid leads the team with 287 receiving yards despite missing the Bills' last game against the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury. Out of the Bills' wide receiver corps, only Khalil Shakir is on pace for more than 700 receiving yards.

Who could challenge Bills for Jakobi Meyers?

The Bills' main competition may be the rival New England Patriots, with whom Meyers began his NFL career for his first four seasons.

The Patriots took the lead over Buffalo in the AFC East this past weekend, in part due to the Bills' defeat to New England in Week 5, and the battle for Meyers could be a tug-of-war between the two teams, much like the division race will be.

