Two free-agent DL additions 'want to rally' in long-awaited Bills' debuts
The Buffalo Bills' defense could use a boost, and a pair of linemen may be able to provide one when they make their season debuts on October 26 against the Carolina Panthers.
Free-agent additions Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi have served their six-game suspensions due to violating NFL policy, and they are ready to go for the Bills' Week 8 road test in Charlotte.
"Both of them will go this weekend and we'll see how long they're able to play," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott during his weekly Friday radio appearance on WGR. "Certainly, they'll be a little bit rusty, but looking forward to having them back."
The Bills, who are allowing 5.66 yards per play (25th in NFL), have suffered from a combination of defensive injuries and subpar results through the season's first six games.
"Me and Mike coming back being able to just help how we can. We want to rally. We want to kind of get this thing going in the right direction and just win," said Ogunjobi.
With starter DaQuan Jones on the shelf with a calf injury, Ogunjobi's services are sorely needed being that he's currently one of only three healthy defensive tackles on Buffalo's active 53-man roster.
"I think What we're trying to do is come in and be the one-eleventh that we're supposed to be.
With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Bills are essentially adding a versatile edge rusher and a proven defensive tackle without having to swing a deal.
Hoecht did not miss any of 68 regular season games while playing four consecutive seasons for the Los Angeles Rams. Ogunjobi has been a starter for three different teams, all in the AFC North, over his eight seasons.
"The philosophy I'm taking is they traded for me at the deadline, and I'm coming in knowing the playbook," said Hoecht. "There's small things that have changed throughout, obviously, since preseason. Your defense in training camp is not your defense coming into Week 8, so move in a couple of pieces, but should be good."
Player scouting report
Bills' starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, an All-Pro selection in 2023, has been practicing with Hoecht and Ogunjobi since the spring.
"Hoecht is an animal out there, and Larry is strong as an ox, just holding his gap. The fact that Hoecht could drop back, almost like a linebacker, helps a ton," said Johnson.
Whether or not the unit's production will increase, there's no denying Buffalo's defensive is adding two battle-tested starting-caliber players midstream.
"They're good players and veterans. I feel like they can really help us," said Johnson.
