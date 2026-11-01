Will Dalton Kincaid Play for Bills Today? TE Fantasy Advice

Dalton Kincaid started the season on fire for the Buffalo Bills, but has since slowed down some. Still, he remains one of the more intriguing fantasy options, especially in a high-octane offense.

Even during their Week 7 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kincaid managed double-digit points, hauling in seven passes for 38 yards. His day could have been even better as he had a touchdown called back due to penalty.

Not everything was great for Kincaid, even though that game was on his birthday. The tight end had to leave briefly when he suffered a chest injury. He was able to return and had the week to rest up with the Bills off in Week 7.

Is Dalton Kincaid playing today?

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now as the Bills prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, the question is whether he will suit up. Kincaid was limited during the week, but said he felt good entering the weekend.

“Feeling good. Just how football goes. Some weeks will be worse than others, and then some weeks will feel great. But lucky and grateful enough to be able to go out there and practice," said Kincaid after Wednesday's practice (via WGR's Sal Capaccio).

Entering the weekend, Kincaid is one of the Bills listed as questionable, but the belief is that he will be able to play. The next question, is how much of an impact can he make against Baltimore. He's been hopeful, although the team will make the determination after warmups.

From @SportsCenter over weekend on Bills:



-Dalton Kincaid optimistic about playing. Bills to determine but he’s been hopeful



-D.J. Moore could be back for the first time in about a month pic.twitter.com/t00nd6ApGo — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 1, 2026

Dalton Kincaid start-or-sit advice

Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid warms up before the start of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, the Ravens have been strong against tight ends this season, although they did surrender two touchdowns last weekend as Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample of the Cincinnati Bengals both found their way to the end zone.

That said, Kincaid hasn't been ultra reliable. He had 130 yards in Week 1 followed by 95 yards in Week 2. Since then, he has yet to record more than 38 yards in a game. Oddly enough, he hit that number twice and has just seven yards in his two other appearances since his breakout.

As for the last time he faced the Ravens, he did finish with four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. That's a solid fantasy performance, but at this point, Kincaid is a touchdown-reliant player. Until he proves he's back to running routes the way he did to start the season, fantasy owners should exercise caution.

Advice: Sit

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