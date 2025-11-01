Bills Central

Bills could get more help on defensive line soon following loss of Ed Oliver

The loss of Ed Oliver was a hit to the Bills defensive line, but they could be getting some help back in the near future.

Ronnie Eastham

New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98), Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98), Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Buffalo Bills selected T.J. Sanders in the second round of the 2025 draft, there were certain expectations that were not met.

Sanders played a significant number of snaps early in the season, but hasn't been on the field since suffering a knee injury and was placed on IR on October 11. He is eligible to return in Week 11.

Sanders has been out since Week Five of the season due to the knee injury that required surgery. According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Sanders could return in "a few weeks," but he was not willing to provide a timeline.

The Bills desperately need Sanders back in the fold on their defensive line. With DaQuan Jones sidelined and now Ed Oliver out for what could be the remainder of the season, adding capable bodies to the defensive tackle rotation has become imperative.

Sanders wasn't meeting expectations when active

Buffalo Bills defensive tackles T.J. Sanders and Larry Ogunjobi during Bills training camp practice.
Bills defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and T.J. Sanders take off the pads during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the injury, Sanders wasn't performing at the level the Bills had hoped. In 111 snaps this season, he's produced only six pressures and zero sacks, earning a PFF grade of 35.8. There is definitely room for improvement, and hopefully, with the time away, he has been able to absorb the playbook more deeply and study his film to further his understanding of the NFL game.

Other DT options

The Bills currently have Jordan Phillips, who was recently signed to the active roster, and Deone Walker, as well as the recently returning Larry Ogunjobi, available for game day. They also signed Tommy Akingbesote, joining Zion Logue and Phidarian Mathis on the Bills' practice squad.

Zion Logue
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Zion Logue (93) reacts after a sack against the New York Jets / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ronnie Eastham
RONNIE EASTHAM

Ronnie began covering the NFL and the Buffalo Bills three years ago, including content across outlets such as FanSided, Buffalo Rumblings podcasts, On SI and video content for Built In Buffalo.