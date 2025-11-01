Bills could get more help on defensive line soon following loss of Ed Oliver
When the Buffalo Bills selected T.J. Sanders in the second round of the 2025 draft, there were certain expectations that were not met.
Sanders played a significant number of snaps early in the season, but hasn't been on the field since suffering a knee injury and was placed on IR on October 11. He is eligible to return in Week 11.
Sanders has been out since Week Five of the season due to the knee injury that required surgery. According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Sanders could return in "a few weeks," but he was not willing to provide a timeline.
The Bills desperately need Sanders back in the fold on their defensive line. With DaQuan Jones sidelined and now Ed Oliver out for what could be the remainder of the season, adding capable bodies to the defensive tackle rotation has become imperative.
Sanders wasn't meeting expectations when active
Before the injury, Sanders wasn't performing at the level the Bills had hoped. In 111 snaps this season, he's produced only six pressures and zero sacks, earning a PFF grade of 35.8. There is definitely room for improvement, and hopefully, with the time away, he has been able to absorb the playbook more deeply and study his film to further his understanding of the NFL game.
Other DT options
The Bills currently have Jordan Phillips, who was recently signed to the active roster, and Deone Walker, as well as the recently returning Larry Ogunjobi, available for game day. They also signed Tommy Akingbesote, joining Zion Logue and Phidarian Mathis on the Bills' practice squad.
