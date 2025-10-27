Bills power rankings round-up Week 9: How experts view Buffalo after bounce-back win
The Buffalo Bills notched a much-needed bounce-back win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that snapped their two-game losing streak.
Carolina hung around for a quarter-plus before the Bills started to pull away. In the second half, it was a full-on rout and Buffalo took care of business and showed it is still very much one of the elite teams in the NFL.
Of course, one win over an average-at-best Panthers team does not erase all the issues the Bills have and general manager Brandon Beane still needs to make some moves.
But it was huge for a team that desperately needed a boost in the vibes department, especially ahead of a measuring stick game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
While vibes are back to being high for the Bills, can the same be said for experts? Let's find out by taking a trip around the NFL landscape and looking at some power rankings.
Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated: 6 (+3)
Dewey: "James Cook turned in one of the biggest games of his career (216 rushing yards, two scores) to lead the Bills to a massive bounce-back win over Carolina. At 5-2, Buffalo is still in the mix atop the AFC East, and Josh Allen and company have one of the 10 easiest remaining schedules in the league."
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: 6 (no change)
Cluff: "The 5-2 Bills sit in second place in the AFC East after ending their two-game skid in impressive fashion. Can they build a win streak with the Chiefs up next?
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 5 (+1)
Iyer: "The Bills needed to find their ultimate offense again after the bye and it's not a surprise that James Cook sparked everything with more of his breakout big-time running. He was the catalyst to get Josh Allen back on track and also help the defense find some complementary energy."
Taylor Wirth, NBC Sports: 6 (no change)
Wirth: "Have mercy, James Cook. This game was over by halftime and only proceeded to get uglier by the quarter. An important win to keep pace with their division leader."
