Expert predicts Buffalo loss to Chiefs (with a twist) that Bills Mafia will embrace
It's the regular season, and the game is at Highmark Stadium, so the Buffalo Bills must have the edge. On the other hand, it's the Kansas City Chiefs and in big games they seem to always find a way to break the hearts of Bills Mafia.
After starting the season 4-0 and being favored to not only win the AFC but also Super Bowl LX, the Bills have come back to Earth. Meanwhile, the Chiefs lost their first two but have since gotten heathier and better to win five of their last six.
In the NFL's marquee game of Week 9, can the Bills beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season and slow down the Chiefs? The experts, like the public, is split on this decision.
In an earlier story this week, we documented that of 17 predictions across major media platforms, 12 were picking the Chiefs and only five the Bills. On ESPN's GetUp! early Friday morning, betting guru Joe Fortenbaugh also went with Kansas City.
Now comes Bleacher Report with its panel of experts. Again, we're seeing a slight trend toward the Chiefs, who are favored by less than a field goal. Of their seven betting analysts, four are picking the Chiefs and three the Bills.
Do Bills have Chiefs' number in regular season?
"The Bills have had Kansas City's number in the regular season, so I'm confused as to why they'd be getting points at home in this spot," writes Brad Gagnon. "Buffalo lost its last home game to New England, but that works out well because it hasn't lost two consecutive home games since 2021."
Using logic Bills Mafia would readily embrace, analyst Wes O'Donnell picks the Chiefs ... with a twist.
"I hate not rolling with the Bills. They have won the last four regular-season meetings, yet they have lost each of the postseason meetings. This is going back to the playoffs in the year of 2021. So, this is one of those games where I fast-forward in my mind what could be later this season. I'm going to flip the script and have a rolling Chiefs team get the win and cover, putting the Bills on their heels in November (which would be three losses in their last four games) and setting the table for Josh Allen to finally beat Patrick Mahomes when it really matters—in January."
