Four Bills' Players Key to Victory vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are just hours away from making their second appearance on Monday Night Football—and third in primetime overall—during the 2026 NFL campaign as first-year head coach Joe Brady’s squad is getting set to take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Currently undefeated on the road thus far with a mark of 3-0, the AFC-leading Bills will look to continue their winning ways against a Vikings’ team that entered Week 9 sitting atop the NFC at 6-1 alongside the San Francisco 49ers.

However, despite dealing with injuries at the quarterback position right now on the offensive side of the ball, Minnesota will undoubtedly present plenty of challenges with their top-ranked defense that quarterback Josh Allen and Co. will have to overcome throughout the night.

Jan. 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores relays a play to his players during a game against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild-card game at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Some national outside observers expect Allen to have no problem in doing so.

But, it’ll take more than the gunslinger’s seemingly superhuman efforts to overcome the NFC North-leading Vikings on their home turf, even though he does have a good history of playing well at that particular venue . . . just ask Minnesota’s former linebacker Anthony Barr.

So, with that in mind, here are four key players who will need to step up in order to help Buffalo come out of the Upper Midwest unscathed under the primetime lights.

RB James Cook

Oct. 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook III (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Bills’ running back James Cook III has never played in the building that his brother, Dalvin Cook, once ran amok in during his six seasons with the Vikings from 2017 to 2022, he’ll have a chance to showcase the Cook name in a big way at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dalvin’s behalf on Monday night.

Despite leading the lead in several critical categories, Minnesota is actually allowing 116.7 yards per game on the ground to opposing teams entering the interconference matchup with Buffalo, which ranks 17th in the NFL according to FOX Sports’ database.

So, given that their No.1-ranked pass defense (154.9 YPG) will surely look to stir things up when quarterback Josh Allen drops back to throw the ball, it’ll be important for the Bills to establish a solid running game with Cook, as well as Ray Davis and Ty Johnson.

Buffalo’s bellcow runner, who entered Week 9 ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing with 707 yards, has a huge opportunity ahead of him in primetime.

CB Christian Benford

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) celebrates with fellow cornerback Christian Benford (47) after a play during a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it be veteran Christian Benford or stellar rookie cornerback Davison “IGB” Igbinosun, the Bills will need to keep close tabs on Vikings’ superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Monday.

And, although Jefferson is currently on pace for the lowest output of his seven-year career at the moment with an average of just 55.8 receiving yards per game, new Vikings’ starting quarterback Carson Wentz recently vowed to put the ball in his top playmaker’s hands against Buffalo.

So, with that in mind, the Bills must find a way to slow down that connection by any means necessary.

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LT Dion Dawkins or Tylan Grable

Oct. 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills' left tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo’s backup swing tackle Tylan Grable has done well during his relief work behind preferred starting right tackle Spencer Brown over the past couple of games, and it looks like there’s a chance he could have to shift over to the left side on Monday night.

Fellow starting tackle Dion Dawkins missed practice all week due to a rib injury that he apparently sustained against the Ravens in Week 8, so his status is definitely up in the air even though it appears that he’s going to push to play.

Regardless of who is in the lineup, though, they’ll need to do a great job of protecting the blindside of Buffalo’s former 2024 MVP quarterback, especially considering that Vikings’ pass-rusher Dallas Turner, who is just behind Buffalo’s Gregory Rousseau in the sack department with a total of six takedowns through seven games, prefers to rush from that side of the field.

Nov. 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings' linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers' quarterback Jordan Love in a game at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turner is also second behind only Rousseau (14.4%) in pass-rush pressure rate at 14.3% according to FTN Fantasy.

Whoever is blocking him along Buffalo's offensive line, as well as fellow pass-rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (6.5 sacks), must be on their toes all night long.

S Cole Bishop

Sep. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' safety Cole Bishop (24) enters the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the picture may seem a bit murky to some at the current moment in terms of his running mate at the third level of Buffalo’s defense, Cole Bishop is going to be an integral part of any sort of turnaround that there might be for Jim Leonhard’s unit over the final 10 games of the regular season.

And, that’ll be the case on Monday night against the Vikings, especially when he’s tasked with covering tight end T.J. Hockenson on occasion.

Despite wideout Justin Jefferson expected to see an uptick in targets, as previously mentioned, Bills’ fans should also keep a watchful eye on Hockenson in primetime.

The eighth-year veteran tight end has tallied 219 of his 295 total receiving yards this season over the past four games, so it appears he may be hitting his stride.

Bishop must be at the top of his game on the road in Minneapolis. Although he finished with just two tackles last week, he did have a key forced fumble on a sack against Baltimore. Those big plays must continue on Monday.

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