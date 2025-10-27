Key injury means Buffalo Bills' roster move on way
The Buffalo Bills dominated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, winning 40-9 in Charlotte. However, they didn't escape unscathed.
Starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver suffered a bicep injury late in the second half, causing him to miss the rest of the game. After visiting the medical tent and heading into the locker room, he was quickly ruled out, indicating the potential severity of the injury.
Oliver could miss significant time, and would be the latest DT on the roster to suffer an injury.
Buffalo was already shorthanded at the position, playing without DaQuan Jones and TJ Sanders, and now will likely be without Oliver for the foreseeable future. 2024 third rounder DeWayne Carter is also on season-ending IR after suffering a torn Achilles prior to the start of the season.
The only healthy DTs on the active roster are rookie Deone Walker and free agent addition Larry Ogunjobi, who just returned from suspension. Jones did not participate in practice at all last week with his calf injury, while Sanders needs to miss at least two more games before he is eligible to be activated from IR.
Simply put, the Bills need more healthy defensive tackles on the roster.
The obvious candidate(s) to be signed to the 53 are either Zion Logue or Jordan Phillips. Both are now out of practice squad call-ups, and would need to pass through waivers if they were to be elevated for a future game from the practice squad. The Bills seemingly prefer Logue, as he was the first man up, elevated for Weeks 2, 3, and 5. Meanwhile, Phillips was active for Weeks 4, 6, and 8.
Former second round pick Phidarian Mathis is also on the practice squad, but has only been called up once (Week 5), and appears to be a distant third option at DT on the practice squad.
The Bills will have two roster spots available once Oliver is placed on IR, meaning the Bills could choose to sign both Logue and Phillips to the 53 if the injury to Jones will likely sideline him for another week or two.
