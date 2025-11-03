4 Michael Hoecht replacements Bills can target at NFL trade deadline
During their win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills suffered a brutal injury. Defensive lineman Michael Hoecht went down with a non-contact injury, which is always a terrible sign.
Buffalo's medical staff wanted to cart him to the locker room, but Hoecht waved them off so he could watch the remainder of the game. Early indications were that he suffered an Achilles injury, which could end his season. Following the game, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that this was the case.
Replacing someone such as Hoecht won't be easy since he fills multiple roles. The former Los Angeles Rams player lines up at both defensive end and defensive tackle, so the Bills could look at either position if they wanted to go to the trade market to find help.
That being said, here's a look at four players the Bills could target as potential replacements at the NFL trade deadline.
Sebastian Joseph-Day, Tennessee Titans
Buffalo could decide to go with a true defensive tackle, which would not only help replace Hoecht, but also Ed Oliver as well. That's why Sebastian Joseph-Day is someone to keep an eye on.
The Tennessee Titans are expected to be sellers at the deadline, and the veteran could be available. He's not known as a stellar pass rusher, but Joseph-Day is capable in this department and can stuff the run as well.
Arden Key, Tennessee Titans
If the Bills want someone who is a pure pass-rusher, Arden Key could be an option. Key has spent time with four different teams, but has been a solid rotational rusher since breaking out with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.
Now with the Titans, he too could be available at the deadline. Key has just 1.5 sacks in five games this year, but had 12.5 in 2023 and 2024 for the Titans.
Tyree Wilson, Las Vegas Raiders
Another possible target is Tyree Wilson of the Las Vegas Raiders. Like Hoecht, Wilson is built like a defensive tackle (6-foot-6, 275 pounds) but can play on the edge.
Selected at No. 7 overall in 2023, Wilson hasn't lived up to expectations, but he's still a good run defender who might find success with a change of scenery.
Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins
It won't be easy to swing a deal with a divisional rival, but that doesn't mean the Bills shouldn't at least call the Miami Dolphins about Jaelan Phillips. The fifth-year pro is rumored to be on the block, and he's proven to be a valuable pass rusher.
The problem with Phillips, however, is durability. The Bills might not want to add another player who has issues staying healthy, but his upside is worth exploring a move.
