Watch: Mack Hollis arrives in unique game day fit for Broncos matchup

Wide receiver plays tribute to the "Flintstones."

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins reacts after making a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Buffalo wide receiver Mack Hollins is known for making unique fashion statements.

Hollins continued that trend before Sunday's NFL wild-card playoff game with the Denver Broncos by entering Highmark Stadium barefoot and in a Fred Flintstone costume,


"Yabba Dabba Do," the Buffalo Bills Instagram account said in a Sunday morning post.

Hollins joined the Bills this season after previous stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons. He has 31 catches for 378 yards and five touchdowns.

When does Buffalo play Denver?

The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highmark Stadium.

The game will be televised on CBS.

CBS broadcasters for Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the broadcasters for the game, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets pass protection from Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence and Buffalo Bills guard C
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets pass protection from Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence and Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern during first half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo vs. Denver odds

Buffalo is a 9-point early favorite to beat Denver according to BetMGM.

The over-under in points is 47.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds

Buffalo is at +600 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet MGM.

